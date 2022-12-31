Partnership aims to reduce slurry emissions

The United Kingdom’s National Pig Centre is partnering with Norwegian-based N2 Applied in a bid to reduce emissions and help the environment.
N2 Applied has developed plasma technology in its N2 Unit – technology that reduces emissions from slurry while at the same time increasing the nutrient content of the slurry. That results in a more-valuable fertilizer.
The £11 million – more than US$13 million – National Pig Centre in Yorkshire, England, was opened in late 2019 as a joint venture between the University of Leeds and the Centre for Innovation Excellence in Livestock. It’s the UK’s largest and most advanced facility for research and innovation regarding commercial pig production. It focuses on sustainability, nutrition, animal behavior, and health and welfare – with the overall ambition of reducing emissions to support more-sustainable farming methods.
N2 Applied had already been researching the abilities of its technology on a number of dairy farms across the UK and beyond. But earlier this year was the first time the N2 Unit had been implemented on a working UK pig farm to assess its broader potential for circular farming.
Previous independent trials elsewhere in Europe have seen emissions of both gases practically eliminated, as have trials by agricultural consultancy ADAS in the UK. Grass and wheat yields have improved markedly in multiple trials through the application of the resulting material as a sustainable nitrogen-rich fertilizer.
The assessment of N2 Applied’s plasma technology at the National Pig Centre will explore animal-health benefits, soil-health improvements and optimization of nutrient-use efficiency in pig production. Testing is being mainly focused on the center’s 440-sow indoor unit.
People are also reading…
Beyond reduced ammonia and methane emissions, which contribute to greenhouse gases and are harmful to air quality, methods that improve soil health and recycling of organic waste can facilitate a more-circular economy for farmers and food producers.
“While most of the attention around agricultural emissions is focused on dairy cows, pigs make up a substantial portion of overall UK livestock, with approximately one pig for every two cows,” said Carl Hansson, CEO of N2 Applied. “The potential of this trial is huge, as the ability to improve management of pig slurry is one of the central aspects of the UK achieving net-zero farming between now and 2040.
“By keeping as much ammonia as possible within slurry, we’re able to turn it into nitrogen-rich fertilizer that also means fewer, if any, chemical fertilizers are needed, saving their carbon cost too. Combining this technique with other improved methods offers the prospects of a significant step forward for circular pig farming.”
Using a scientific technique that applies just air and electricity to slurry, the technology within the N2 Unit “locks in” both ammonia and methane to the liquid waste material, producing a nitrogen-rich fertilizer. Treated slurry produced on-farm has the potential to reduce the need for chemical fertilizer, and therefore further reduce greenhouse-gas emissions.
Professor Stefan Kepinski of the University of Leeds-Global Food and Environment Institute, said, “Through research projects like our collaboration with N2 Applied we’re working to help make farming more sustainable, both through better management of slurry and improved financial incentives for farmers.
“Our overarching aim is to lower the environmental footprint of the National Pig Centre whilst driving effective evidence-based knowledge exchange and commercialization plans for net-zero and regenerative food-production systems.”
Visit n2applied.com and cielivestock.co.uk/monogastrics/national-pig-centre for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
With 20 years experience behind him, award-winning agricultural journalist Chris McCullough is always on the hunt for his next story. He grew up on the family dairy farm in the heart of Northern Ireland and is based on the country’s east coast. He travels around the world to bring readers international news.