Predicting the Next Pandemic is a course first offered in fall 2019 at Iowa State University. There was no way to foresee how timely the topic would become just a few months later.
Nancy Boury, an assistant professor of plant pathology and microbiology at Iowa State University, first envisioned the course several years ago. Her interest had been piqued by a presentation at an American Society for Microbiology meeting.
When she had the opportunity to pitch an idea for a short, introductory course to students interested in science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields, it seemed like the proper time. She worked with graduate students to plan the two-credit, half-semester course. It was launched in person last fall. In the spring the class migrated online in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be taught again remotely later this fall.
The course is designed with the interdisciplinary One Health paradigm in mind. That paradigm is endorsed by national and international health organizations ranging from the American Veterinary Medical Association to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization.
“The concepts I’m teaching are both new and old,” Boury said. “While the paradigm is fairly new it’s based on more than a century of experience and data showing the interconnectedness of human health with animal and environmental health.”
The course begins with readings about disease outbreaks and the scientific detective work to identify and overcome them. Texts include trade nonfiction such as “Spillover: Animal Infections and the Next Human Pandemic” by David Quammen. Boury presents case studies of different types of viral and bacterial diseases that have plagued humans throughout time.
The course was modified in spring to include discussion of COVID 19. When the course is taught this fall, the current pandemic will receive even more attention.
“The topic provides excellent opportunities to help students think about how science happens,” Boury said. “Students learn that the process of microbiology is not as straightforward as people might think. We talk about how the work of a microbiologist changes in different situations as scientists take steps to identify a disease, look for its means of transmission, develop and test a vaccine, and devise other measures for prevention or treatment.”
The course also addresses issues of communications and policy, which are important to the process of addressing disease threats and managing risk.
The last assignment requires students to write a mini-grant proposal, posed as if they planned to research a current health problem and conduct a project that would contribute to a solution.
“Someday one or more of these students could be in a position to make decisions related to a future pandemic, and they'll be a little more prepared,” Boury said.
