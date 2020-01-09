An international research team has received a $1.4 million grant from the Australian National Health and Medical Research Center. The grant aims to investigate food availability and food security among indigenous mothers and children in remote Australian communities.
Australia is one of the few high-income countries, along with the United States, with a large indigenous population at risk for food insecurity and related health issues. The project focuses on four communities located in remote areas where the nearest large city may be hundreds of miles away. About 30 percent of indigenous people in those areas are food-insecure, which leads to malnutrition and disease. A combination of reduced income and inflated food prices makes it difficult to purchase healthy food. Mothers and young children are especially at-risk.
The first phase of the project will investigate how food-price subsidies can improve access to healthier food for mothers and young children. Participants will be provided with discount cards that unlock reduced prices on a range of healthy foods at local stores. The second phase of the study will focus on strategies to promote healthier food choices and influence policy interventions.
The project “Giving Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children the best start in life: improving healthy food affordability and food security,” includes researchers from Australia, Canada and the United States. Visit aces.illinois.edu and search “food security” for more information.