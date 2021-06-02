Remember why we’re free to enjoy summer

OPINION Across our nation in each state heroes reside. They are nearby every day, every night, all year-round. Most are now unknown. Many are forgotten by the majority of folks. But their names are before us should we seek them out.
Mostly forgotten is the sacrifice of the unknown and unsung heroes who served admirably, sometimes heroically, and who through difficult conditions contributed to the overall success of our nation. They contributed more than the rest of us who served. They gave everything.
In a hilltop cemetery overlooking Lake Superior there is a grave, marked by a small stone like a million others. It reads, “Ole R. Skatland, Depot Brigade, Fort Liscum, Alaska.” Ole Skatland died in November 1918, days after World War I ended. Every spring a few members of the community bring flags and other decorations to graves like his. They are the graves of the men and women who died serving our nation in the military.
At least two-dozen towns across the United States claim to have originated Decoration Day, now called Memorial Day. But honoring the dead who died in war goes back at least to classical Greece – and likely much farther back in time. Memorial Day in the United States was originally observed in early May, partly because that was when flowers bloomed in most of the nation. In 1971 the observance was set to the last Monday in May.
There are important traditions that some observe on Memorial Day. During World War I Lt. Col. John McCrae, a Canadian soldier, wrote the poem “In Flanders Fields” after the Second Battle of Ypres. The poem is known worldwide. It pictures poppies blooming in the battlefield where so many soldiers died. It challenges survivors to take up the torch of life and carry on. And so people wear paper poppies as a symbol of the sacrifice of those who died serving in the military. At 3 p.m. Memorial Day a moment of silence is observed to remember every person who has died in military service.
In the United States more than a million service members have died during military service. Many of those service members died in war. Some died in training. Some died of disease. Some died in accidents. Military service is inherently risky. Military equipment and weapons are lethal to enemy and friend alike. Even so both conscripts and volunteers, people of all races, creeds and many religions, rich and poor, citizens and immigrants through our history have each raised a right hand to swear to uphold and defend the Constitution that guarantees our freedom, and lays out our responsibilities to each other. They performed service the majority of folks were unwilling, unable or afraid to do themselves.
In lonely spots in our country reminders of selfless sacrifice appear here and there. They are the markers of lives spent completely in the service of the rest of us. Most of the stories of the heroes associated with those markers were only known to family members and comrades in arms. With those family members and comrades long gone, the stories become only faint whispers heard by a few keen ears and eyes who find clues on the markers, or in archives and museums. But the strength of their combined contributions has kept us free.
Every spring we hear Memorial Day weekend is the start of the summer season. What a binge that weekend is for many. Summer means leisure time outdoors – adventure and fun with family and friends. It’s a time when hopes, aspirations and dreams come true. Summer can be a carefree time. But for Memorial Day, this week consider spending a silent moment to remember the relative few who gave up their summers along with their hopes, aspirations, family, friends, dreams and everything else on earth so we might have ours. What remains here of those brave people is near all of us. We only need to look for them, remember them and thank them.
Visit www.va.gov/opa/speceven/memday/history.asp and www.va.gov/opa/publications/factsheets/fs_americas_wars.pdf for more information.
Jason Maloney is an “elderly” farm boy from Marinette County, Wisconsin. He’s a retired educator, a retired soldier and a lifelong Wisconsin resident. He lives on the shore of Lake Superior with his wife, Cindy Dillenschneider, and Red, a sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd.