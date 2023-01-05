Research highlights carbon-reduction methods

Pressure is mounting on dairy farms around the word to consider the carbon footprint of their businesses and actively reduce it. Governments of some countries where dairy farming is more intensive have already caused controversy by calling for cow numbers to be drastically reduced.
But that action should be a last resort because research has proven there are a number of other actions farmers can take to reduce their carbon footprint. There are a number of tools that farmers can use to cut carbon production – including using feed additives like seaweed, cutting the use of nitrogen fertilizer and changing cow management.
Tianhai Yan, an expert on cattle methane emissions, is a scientist at the Agri-Food Bioscience Institute in Northern Ireland. He’s conducted case studies on the Institute’s farm. Referring to some of his most recent work, Yan said it’s possible for farmers to reduce the carbon footprint from a high-yielding herd by 31.5 percent. A 16.9 percent reduction was possible with a spring calving herd.
“There are a range of practical mitigations that can be used on dairy farms to help ensure that emissions from agriculture can be reduced,” he said. “This includes practical nutrition and management-based practices designed to lower emissions of ammonia and methane.”
Development of energy-rationing systems for precision farming resulted in improvements in the efficiency of milk production, he said. And it’s reduced the greenhouse-gas emissions per unit of milk produced.
“We are also researching the nutritional benefits of alternative forages for dairy and beef cattle, including measuring how this forage as well as feed additives and seaweed extracts can minimize the impact of enteric methane emissions from the herd,” he said. “This – combined with management practices such as reducing the age at first calving to 24 months, improved genetics and fertility – has shown that a significant reduction in greenhouse-gas emissions can be achieved.”
The research formed part of a recent Centre for Innovation and Excellence in Livestock report that is available for farmers to use. Eight options of how to reduce the carbon footprint are outlined in the report, which could make a significant difference to emission levels from the dairy sector. Visit cielivestock.co.uk/tag/emissions to read the report.
Northern Ireland’s dairy farmers produced 660 million pounds worth of milk in 2020. The sector reduced its total greenhouse-gas emissions by 16.1 percent between 1990 and 2020, achieved by increasing production per cow and reducing the overall herd.
People are also reading…
The report advises farmers to complete regular carbon audits of their farms to establish baselines and to identify areas where they can reduce emissions and the carbon footprint. Among the nutrition-based strategies suggested are increasing the starch and concentrate proportions in the diet of cattle, within recommended levels, to reduce methane production per unit of feed. The strategy could also increase milk output in some circumstances.
And locally sourced products such as peas and beans will also reduce the carbon footprint of farms, especially if they replace soya that was grown in areas where deforestation has taken place. Farmers are encouraged to improve the quality and utilization of forage as a major component of cow diets and to reduce the need for artificial fertilizers, while maintaining or enhancing sward productivity. That can be done by including legumes such as clover in pastures, and promoting soil health and fertility.
Management-based strategies that may be adopted by farmers include reviewing how slurry or manure is stored and applied. Among the options available to farmers are additives to reduce emissions from stored manure, precision application of manure and fertilizer, and reduced-emission spreading – which reduces ammonia and nitrous-oxide emissions while improving nitrogen efficiency.
Visit cielivestock.co.uk/tag/emissions for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
With 20 years experience behind him, award-winning agricultural journalist Chris McCullough is always on the hunt for his next story. He grew up on the family dairy farm in the heart of Northern Ireland and is based on the country’s east coast. He travels around the world to bring readers international news.