Rosie donates egg sales to Ukraine

A young Scottish girl is donating all the money she receives from selling her hen eggs to buy much-needed hospital equipment in Ukraine.
Rosie Morrison, 8, from Ardvourlie on North Harris in the Outer Hebrides, wanted to raise funds to help Ukraine. So she decided to donate all the cash made from selling her hen eggs.
The kind-hearted girl normally sells the eggs for £2 per half-dozen via an honesty box at the end of their driveway – US$2.63 per half-dozen. Since word has spread that she’s raising money for Ukraine, egg sales have rocketed.
Rosie’s mum, Cristina McAvoy, said they’ve raised more than £450 so far – more than US$592 – and donations have started coming in even without any eggs being purchased.
“Rosie has a real passion for hens and has around 50 in total, half of which are currently laying eggs,” McAvoy said. “She likes to rear them herself, hatching chicks from eggs in incubators, and has won rosettes in the past at shows.
“Four years ago an otter attack killed all the hens so we had to restock. And now Rosie has grown very attached to them. She even calls their chicken coop Hensylvania; the hens have different houses called Bluebell Cottage, Brahma Bungalow, Cluckleberry Inn and Bantams Bothy.”
Rosie rears different breeds of birds – mostly Rhode Island Red, Golden Partridge Brahmas, Polish bantams, Silkies, Bluebells, Marans and Scots Dumpies. Every week she sells as many as 200 eggs to local people who stop to buy them from the honesty box.
“We normally sell the eggs for £2 for six,” McAvoy said. “(We) put the funds back into their keep and upgrading their coops. With all that’s going on in Ukraine, Rosie wanted to save her pennies for the Ukrainians as the chicken coops are all in good nick and we don’t need any more hens.
“Customers have heard what she’s doing and are leaving bigger donations for the eggs. Now we are averaging £7.33 for six eggs. However people that are not buying eggs are also sending donations via PayPal to help raise more funds.”
At eight years old Rosie has sufficient awareness of the situation in Ukraine. She wanted to ensure every penny she raises goes directly to a worthy cause in the country rather than be lost in a big charity somewhere. With her mum’s help they found a Scottish guy who’s working in Ukraine helping transport orphans to safety.
“That man is also helping to buy generators for the hospitals as some of them have no power,” McAvoy said. “We have already sent money to buy a generator and will keep on raising money throughout April and perhaps May to help Ukraine.”
Before she ventured out to make the daily egg collection, a very-proud Rosie said she thanks all the people who are buying eggs and are making donations.
Visit paypal.com and use the email address windsweptstina@aol.com to donate to Rosie’s efforts.
With 20 years experience behind him, award-winning agricultural journalist Chris McCullough is always on the hunt for his next story. He grew up on the family dairy farm in the heart of Northern Ireland and is based on the country’s east coast. He travels around the world to bring readers international news. He has many friends and colleagues in Ukraine.