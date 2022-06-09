Sow feeding impacts piglet performance

Smaller-birthweight piglets have the same potential to perform a well as their heavier siblings. Taking a closer look at feeding the sow can help give them a better start.
Researchers at the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute in Northern Ireland took that look. The institute is connected to the country’s Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs. A multi-disciplinary scientific organization involved in high-technology research and development, it also conducts diagnostic and analytical testing for the ag department, other governmental departments, public bodies and the agri-food industry – both locally and globally.
Knowing that weaning weight is a key determinant of lifetime performance, the researchers investigated the growth response of smaller- and average-birthweight piglets when reared on sows that were offered different levels of lactation-feed intake.
The research also aimed to investigate whether any improvements in the weaning weights of smaller-birthweight pigs would be retained during the growing and finishing periods.
People are also reading…
The study used 32 litters – 448 piglets – from an institute pig unit, from eight production batches. At each batch, within 24 hours of farrowing, two litters of 14 smaller-birthweight pigs – less than 2.2 pounds – and two litters of 14 average-birthweight pigs – 2.75 to 3.86 pounds – were established on freshly farrowed foster mothers.
• The two sows with smaller-birthweight pigs were offered either a high or low, but commercially standard, lactation feed allowance.
• Similarly the sows with average-birthweight piglets were also given either a high or low feed allowance.
It’s important to note that the “low” feed allowance used in the study was similar to levels fed on pig farms. Sows were fed an average of 13.7 pounds per day during lactation, with a maximum of 16.5 pounds per day.
Sows on a high feed allowance were fed a maximum of 24.25 pounds per day and averaged as much as 19 pounds per day during the 28-day lactation.
Piglet health was monitored throughout lactation and live weights were recorded weekly. Suckling behavior was also monitored when piglets were at seven and 21 days old.
All piglets were weaned at an average of 28 days after birth. Following weaning, pig live weight, feed intake and mortality were recorded throughout the growing period – four to 10 weeks of age – and the finishing period – 12 to 22 weeks of age – until slaughter.
Results detailed
• During the 28-day lactation the total intake of sows offered the high feeding rate was 478 pounds, with an average of 16.5 pounds per day.
• During the 28-day lactation the total intake of sows offered the low allowance was 384 pounds, with an average of 13 pounds per day.
• The difference was 25 percent.
As expected, the wean weight of smaller-birthweight pigs was less than that of average-birthweight piglets. They also had a greater mortality rate.
But despite their smaller weights, the small piglets had a similar milk-intake capacity as that of average-weight piglets. Also, as expected, sows who ate the greater feed allowance produced litters with larger weights.
The most interesting results reflect the impact of a high feed allowance for sows rearing litters of smaller-birthweight piglets, compared to litters of average-birthweight piglets reared by sows on a low feed allowance.
Birthweight had a major influence on pig performance after weaning, with average-birthweight animals weighing heavier than smaller-birthweight pigs throughout production – irrespective of sow feed allowance during lactation. With regard to the impact of sow feed intake, on average, pigs reared by sows with a high feed allowance were heavier at weaning. But pigs reared on sows offered a low feed allowance showed “catch up” growth during the growing stage of four to 10 weeks.
That means there was no difference in weight, feed intake or feed conversion between pigs from 12 weeks to slaughter – regardless of sow feed allowance. The weight advantage at weaning was not retained.
The average-birthweight pigs weighed 12.6 pounds heavier than smaller-birthweight pigs at slaughter.
Take-home messages shared
An increase in sow-feed intake during lactation will allow smaller-birthweight piglets to achieve weaning weights similar to that of average-birthweight pigs reared under current commercial conditions.
Pre-weaning mortality of smaller-birthweight pigs can be reduced by almost 50 percent when reared by a sow who is eating as much as an average of 16.5 pounds per day during the lactation period.
Smaller-birthweight pigs that achieved a good weaning weight can match the feed intake and feeding behavior of heavier pigs in the finishing period.
In general, increased weight in pigs reared by sows offered a high feed allowance was not retained post-weaning,
But it’s also noted that the slaughter weight and performance of smaller-birthweight pigs reared on sows with a high feeding allowance was close to that of average-birthweight pigs reared on sows with a low feeding allowance.
With 20 years experience behind him, award-winning agricultural journalist Chris McCullough is always on the hunt for his next story. He grew up on the family dairy farm in the heart of Northern Ireland and is based on the country’s east coast. He travels around the world to bring readers international news. He has many friends and colleagues in Ukraine.