Technical dairy-diet info changes

For everyone who has time to peruse an extremely large dairy reference, the newest “Nutrient Requirements of Dairy Cattle” is available. It’s the eighth version, with the first published in 1944 by the National Research Council; its dairy section was 21 pages.
“The new one is 21 chapters, more than 500 pages,” said Jim Drackley with the University of Illinois-Department of Animal Sciences in the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences. “We added a lot of weight to the paperweight.”
He was a member of the committee that produced the new version, called NASEM 2021, the first revision since 2001 – which was called the NRC.
“We used all the data from 2001 and all the newer data available,” he said. “There are new dry-matter-intake equations, new energy requirements, new dietary-energy concentrations, new mineral requirements and new vitamin E requirements (among others).”
Dry-matter calculations change
Bill Weiss with The Ohio State University-Department of Animal Sciences, and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center, was also part of the committee.
“The dry-matter-intake equation in NRC 2001 used only animal factors – milk production, body weight and days in milk,” he wrote in a forward to the publication. “Because milk yield is strongly related to dry-matter intake, the equation was fairly accurate on estimating dry-matter intake when production measures were known.
“(But) the equation did not work as well when a diet was formulated without knowing actual production. The new (publication) includes an improved animal-factor-only equation based on more data and data from higher-producing cows, and an animal and diet factor equation.
“Primary dietary factors that influence dry-matter intake are forage neutral-detergent fiber – negatively related to dry-matter intake; in vitro neutral-detergent-fiber digestibility – positively related to dry-matter intake; and the primary source of fiber in the diet estimated using the acid-detergent-fiber-neutral-detergent-fiber ratio – a high ratio indicates a legume-based diet and a lower ratio indicates a grass-based diet. The new equations will be more accurate with today’s higher-producing cows and reflect the impact of diet on dry-matter intake. Users are cautioned that when using the diet-factor equation, entered milk yields must be reasonable because milk yield is still the major driver of dry-matter intake. Equations to estimate dry-matter intake for dry and prefresh cows, calves and heifers were also updated and include dietary neutral-detergent fiber except for the calf equations.”
Energy calculations see changes
Drackley said, “There’s been substantial changes to the energy system. … If we look at the balance, both dietary-energy prediction and energy requirements are more with the 2021 NASEM. Don’t mix the systems. Balances with 2021 will be closer to what is observed in the field. … Maintenance requirements have been increased in all our cows.”
Weiss wrote, “The NRC 2001 was the first revision of the Dairy Requirements series that calculated energy values – i.e. net energy for lactation, or NEL – from the nutrient composition of the feeds. Prior to that revision NEL values of feeds were fixed. … One issue that was identified regarding NRC 2001 was that energy balance – NEL supply minus NEL requirements for maintenance, milk, growth and reproduction – was underestimated for high-producing cows. Because it was a problem with high-producing, high dry-matter-intake cows, the source of the error was assumed to be an overestimation of lactation NEL requirements and/or an underestimation of NEL concentration of the diet likely caused by the discount factor.
“Research published after NRC indicated that the greatest source of error was indeed the discount factor. Dry-matter digestibility did not decrease as much with increasing dry-matter intake and diet (total digestible nutrients) as the NRC 2001 equation calculated. One meta-analyses found the NRC discount was about 3 times greater per unit of dry-matter intake as a percentage of body weight than suggested by current data. One reason for the error is that NRC used a cow fed at maintenance as the base and discounted from there. …
“(An) improved discount equation should correct most of the underestimation of NEL balance in high-intake cows by NRC. However the NEL required for lactation also was likely overestimated slightly, which contributed to the problem. This issue was addressed by increasing the metabolizable energy to NEL efficiency from 0.64 used in NRC to 0.66.”
The reference publication has guided nutritionists and other professionals in academia as well as the dairy and feed industries in developing and implementing nutritional and feeding programs for dairy cattle.
Visit nap.nationalacademies.org and search for “dairy” to download a free copy or to purchase a physical hardcover copy for $149.95.
Email drackley@illinois.edu with questions.
