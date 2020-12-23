There are apps for that

Livestock producers need not fear; technology has not abandoned them. Just like people scattered throughout populated areas, they too can find a legitimate reason to stare at a mobile device late at night – checking pregnant heifers or sorting those cow-calf pairs going to spring pasture. Agricultural applications have come to phones, tablets and computers.
While history depended on the sharpness of memory, paper notebooks and nubs of pencil tucked in the pockets of flannel shirts, now it’s about apps calculating virtually anything – plus facilitating searches for answers to agriculturally related questions. Instead of a notebook’s soggy paper flecked with cow slobber, raindrops and manure, today’s cattleperson with some well-placed taps can discover the price of 500-weight steer calves at an auction barn. Or he or she can access the expected progeny differences of a purebred bull on a bull-sale advertisement.
There’s a long list of abilities that current agricultural apps can offer.
- employee management
- customer tracking for hay sales
- soil profiles
- radar weather
- construction projects
- time tracking
- measurement-conversion calculators
- grain prices
- payroll
- invoicing
- bill tracking
- check writing
- inventory management
- auction prices
- calving dates
- breeding dates
- average daily gains
- days on feed
- drug-dosage recommendations
- frame size scoring
- truck and trailer stock density
- carcass yield
- grade calculations
- artificial-insemination semen-tank inventory
- much more
There are two that piqued my interest.
Cattle Calculator is an app developed by Mississippi State University-Extension for both Apple and Android platforms. It allows beef-cattle producers to make quick everyday calculations important to their operations.
A reproductive section calculates calving dates based on an inputted time of breeding, or the breeding date for a desired calving period. It can determine stages of pregnancy and pinpoint when to turn bulls out and when to pull them.
The performance tab includes numerous capabilities such as the estimation of an adjusted birth, and weanling and yearling weight based on actual weights and ages. An average-daily-gain calculator uses weights combined with days on feed, plus an inverse formulation, to determine amount of gain per day required to reach a calendar target.
A management category features a variety of possibilities, including a calculation of drug dosage using live weight and recommended milliliters or cubic centimeters per specified unit on a drug label. The tab can estimate trailer-stocking density using length and width, plus features an animal-frame-score computation. A separate tab finds carcass yield grade.
Visit extension.msstate.edu/agriculture/livestock/beef and scroll down to “cattle apps” for more information.
CattleSort is also an Apple- and Android-based app, developed by cow-calf producer Kayle Walls of Byers, Colorado. She designed it to track data on a cow herd from branding to shipping plus everything in between.
“CattleSort replaces the pen and paper ranchers use when writing down information on cattle,” Walls said. “CattleSort has a custom voice-controlled keypad with enlarged buttons to make entering numbers and specific data in the field easier. You don’t need cell-phone service for it to function.”
The app is list-dominant. A pair-up feature alerts the user to the potential of missing animals. A side-by-side list easily lets producers compare numbers from more than one list. It can divide males and females, or specified colors from a group. A check-off list can point out processed animals. All lists can easily be placed in numerical order.
“Every function within CattleSort came from a firsthand experience involved in ranching and working cattle,” she said. “Most people won’t use every function, but if you own livestock and it’s got an ear tag, there will be a function that will make your life easier and more organized.”
Visit cattlesort.com for more information.
A simple search on a mobile device will produce a myriad of livestock-app options beyond those two. So hang onto that notebook and pencil just in case, but producers should expand their horizons – to see if there is indeed an app for that.
Bruce Derksen has worked in western Canada’s agricultural industry for more than 30 years. He and his wife live in Lacombe, Alberta, Canada, where he manages logistics at a nearby chemical plant. In his spare time he writes about agricultural-related topics, giving producers up-to-date information about the future of the ag industry.