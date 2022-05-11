Trains begin hauling Ukraine grain

UKRAINE – Trains have started to haul Ukraine grain into Europe in a bid to prevent world famine. But Russians continue to block main ports in the south of the country.
The first train with 2,000 tonnes of corn from Ukraine onboard arrived May 6 in Austria, signaling the start of many journeys scheduled to take place each month.
“(The shipment) marked the establishment of a green corridor for important cargo shipments between the two countries,” said Elisabeth Koestinger, Austria’s farming minister.
As many as 60,000 tonnes of grain are planned to be sent to Austria from Ukraine every month, in addition to those being sent to Germany.
The move comes as the United Nation’s World Food Programme has called for an urgent reopening of Ukraine’s main ports on the Black Sea to try to prevent further world hunger. Since Russia started the war Feb. 24 with Ukraine, several major exporting ports in Ukraine have been blocked; most are sitting full of the previous year’s grain harvest.
Prior to the war most of the food produced in Ukraine was exported through the country’s seven Black Sea ports. More than 50 million tonnes of grain was exported through those ports in the eight months before the war began. The exports were enough to feed 400 million people worldwide.
The disruption caused by the war has already pushed food-commodity prices to well more than record levels. Export prices for wheat and maize in March increased 22 percent and 20 percent, respectively, in addition to steep increases in 2021 and early 2022.
The World Food Programme has called for the ports to be reopened urgently to allow the grain to be sent to those who need it, and to empty silos so Ukraine farmers have somewhere to store this year’s harvest. The move would allow for food produced in the war-torn country to flow freely to the rest of the world, as well as avoid mountains of grain from going to waste. Some 276 million people around the globe were already facing acute hunger at the beginning of the year. That number could increase by 47 million if the war continues, according to the World Food Programme, with the steepest increases in sub-Saharan Africa.
“Right now Ukraine’s grain silos are full,” said David Beasley, World Food Programme executive director. “At the same time 44 million people around the world are marching toward starvation. We have to open up these ports so that food can move in and out of Ukraine.
“The world demands it because hundreds of millions of people globally depend on these supplies. We’re running out of time and the cost of inaction will be higher than anyone can imagine.
“I urge all parties involved to allow this food to get out of Ukraine to where it’s desperately needed so we can avert the looming threat of famine.”
Unless ports reopen, Ukrainian farmers will have nowhere to store the next harvest in July and August.
“The result will be mountains of grain going to waste while (the World Food Programme) and the world struggle to deal with an already catastrophic global hunger crisis,” the World Food Programme stated.
The World Food Programme has felt the impact because soaring prices for food and fuel have hiked operational costs by as much $71 million a month. That’s equivalent to providing almost 4 million people with a daily ration for one month, thus affecting the agency’s ability to respond to hunger crises around the world.
Visit www.wfp.org for more information.
With 20 years experience behind him, award-winning agricultural journalist Chris McCullough is always on the hunt for his next story. He grew up on the family dairy farm in the heart of Northern Ireland and is based on the country’s east coast. He travels around the world to bring readers international news. He has many friends and colleagues in Ukraine.