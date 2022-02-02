Trials show amino-acids benefits

Kansas State University researchers have recently completed work indicating that increased levels of a common feed-grade amino acid can improve growth in swine herds – to a point.
In a recent 43-day trial involving 912 pigs, the team of scientists tested varying levels of feed-grade amino acids with L-lysine added to the diets of late nursery and growing pigs.
Amino acids – in humans and animals – are molecules that combine to form proteins. They are often referred to as the building blocks of life.
“We found that if we increase the percentage of L-Lysine as a proportion of total digestible lysine, daily gain and feed efficiency improves,” said Kansas State University graduate student Hadley Williams, who led the study.
But the researchers also found that when the proportion of total digestible lysine exceeds 24 percent of the diet, feed efficiency worsened.
In Kansas State University’s trial, researchers found that decreasing the amount of soybean meal to less than 30 percent and increasing the amount of L-lysine could positively impact growth performance, assuming all other amino acid ratios are adequate.
Kansas State University Research and Extension livestock specialist Joel DeRouchey said, “This information builds upon other research conducted at K-State showing the importance of using optimum levels of feed grade amino acids.”
Williams said that by knowing the ideal levels of L-lysine to add to the diets of growing pigs, nutritionists will be able to formulate diets that improve pig performance and producers’ profitability.
“Maintaining these ratios of amino acids in the diet may allow higher levels of amino acids to replace soybean meal without reducing pig performance,” Williams said, noting that some of the amino acids of interest included valine and isoleucine.
He added, “The use of feed grade amino acids also is essential for reducing nitrogen excretion in manure and reducing dietary soybean levels to promote gut health, especially in young pigs.”
Visit www.asi.k-state.edu/research-and-extension/swine for more information.
Pat Melgares is a news and feature writer in the communications and agricultural education department at Kansas State University.