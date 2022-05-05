Ukraine producers struggle to continue

UKRAINE – Commercial pig farmers in Ukraine are facing huge logistical challenges to selling their produce in order to generate much-needed income. Russian bombs continue to kill animals and break food chains.
Pork is a vital source of protein to the Ukrainian people representing 34 percent of meat consumption there. Ukraine has about 5.5 million pigs in total, 65 percent of which are housed on commercial farms with the rest in household backyards.
The war started by Russia has created a number of logistical issues for the commercial farmers trying to sell their pigs, mostly in the regions occupied by the Russians. The backyard-production units are doing much better because they’re able to slaughter pigs on-site. They can then sell or donate the pork meat to local villagers, schools and the Ukraine army.
According to the Association of Ukrainian Pig Producers, in April 2022 five of the 24 regions of Ukraine were occupied by the Russians – Donetsk, Lugansk, Kharkiv, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia. In the pre-war period, 23 percent of commercial pork in Ukraine was produced there. Ukraine’s largest pig producer, who accounts for about 11.5 percent of the country’s commercial pork production, and the next-two-largest pig farms are all located in the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions.
The war has created a number of issues for pig farmers – mostly a lack of inputs, plus there has been destruction of many pig houses; transport to processors is difficult. Also there’s forced displacement of the labor force and consumers.
The Dnipropetrovsk region is ranked the seventh-largest in Ukraine by the size of commercial pig inventory. Being close to zones of military activities, it’s considered risky to maintain operations there due to the possibility of war escalation.
But the Association of Ukrainian Pig Producers says pig producers in 19 of the 24 regions have resumed normal operations or are in the process of re-establishing seller-supplier relations. With five regions of Ukraine recently being cleared of Russians, the pig producers of Chernihiv, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Sumy and Zhytomyr are returning to regular work. In fact, according to a recent Association of Ukrainian Pig Producers survey sent to 70 pig producers all across Ukraine, 70 percent confirmed they had returned to normal operations.
Since March 2022 the increase in population in the western regions of Ukraine caused a shortage of locally produced pork. That forced slaughterhouses and meat-processing plants to work at their full capacity, instead of the 60 percent to70 percent work load in the pre-war period.
Oksana Yurchenko, the president of the Association of Ukrainian Pig Producers, said while various regions are back in full production they still face challenges.
“Pig farmers across the country are trying to get back into normal production but face some challenges in terms of selling their animals,” she said. “Depending on the region in Ukraine, the food chains are broken. The best situation is in the west, but in the central Ukraine region several large and important retailer warehouses were destroyed.
“For example, in the Kyiv region over 400,000 square meters of warehouses were destroyed after heavy shelling by the Russians. That’s about 20 percent of the capacity of retailer warehouses in Ukraine.
“Additionally, hundreds of supermarkets are closed or destroyed now, so the supply chains are broken. This is what we see in most parts of Ukraine.”
The association is currently trying to assist pig farmers by sourcing and supplying inputs to help kick-start production cycles again.
“At the moment we try to provide humanitarian aid to the farmers that are in the areas of active military operations, and in the regions that have been cleared of Russian troops,” Yurchenko said. “Under this aid we include inputs such as feed ingredients like premixes, veterinary products, vaccines and antibiotics, and other vital inputs.
“I’ll add that one of the biggest challenges now is the redistribution of pigs all over Ukraine to fix the broken supply chains. This is one of our priorities as the association at the moment.”
With 20 years experience behind him, award-winning agricultural journalist Chris McCullough is always on the hunt for his next story. He grew up on the family dairy farm in the heart of Northern Ireland and is based on the country’s east coast. He travels around the world to bring readers international news. He has many friends and colleagues in Ukraine.