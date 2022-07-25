Ukraine, Russia sign grain deal

Ukraine and Russia have signed an exclusive deal that should restart grain exports from Ukraine via the Black Sea.
The deal, brokered by mutual ally Turkey along with the United Nations, is essential to allow grain to start moving to countries in desperate need of it. It’s a bid to prevent an international food crisis.
Ukraine is one of the world’s largest grain producers; it relied on its ports to ship millions of tonnes to its customers around the world. Since the war started in February 2022 the Black Sea ports have been blocked by Russian war ships. Several key passages have been heavily mined, preventing grain shipments.
In the meantime several ships loaded with grain have sat in the ports unable to move. Storage facilities are sitting full with this past year’s harvest in them. There are about 20 million tonnes of grain sitting in silos at the main Ukrainian ports. Russia has been accused of stealing thousands of tonnes of Ukrainian grain and steel, transporting the goods into Russia for internal and external sales.
Both countries sent their Ministers of Infrastructure and Defence to the deal signing in Istanbul, which was also co-signed by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan was also in attendance. The country representatives did not sign a direct deal; instead they were identical deals between them.
While the two sides did not sit at the same table, Russia’s Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu signed Moscow’s deal first, followed by Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov signing Kyiv’s identical agreement.
The deal is set to last for 120 days, with a co-ordination and monitoring center to be established in Istanbul – staffed by UN, Turkish, Russian and Ukrainian officials.
Guterres said, “The agreement signed today by Ukraine, the Russian Federation and Turkey under UN auspices opens a path for commercial food exports from Ukraine in the Black Sea. It will help avoid a food-shortage catastrophe for millions worldwide. It’s a beacon of hope, possibility and relief.”
But in spite of the deal the war still continues; shelling of the eastern Donbas region of Ukraine has killed more people.
The deal signed is fragile; it relies heavily on there being a safe passage for the grain ships out of the ports and through the Black Sea. Ukrainian farmers hope this move will increase grain exports as well as increase grain prices. Prices are currently very depressed because as customers cannot access the grain.
European-farmer lobby groups Copa and Cogeca stated, “We welcome the agreement reached today between Ukraine, the Russian Federation and Turkey under UN auspices for reopening Ukrainian Black Sea ports for grain exports, which could ease further rise of global food insecurity and market disruptions. It’s an encouraging signal for fellow Ukrainian farmers and agri-cooperative colleagues after months of incredible hardships and uncertainty.
“After two months of talks, this agreement is indeed a hopeful sign of progress toward the easing of the global food crisis, which has been on top of our agendas since the war started. European farmers and agri-cooperatives hope that this agreement can help stabilize the markets, and prevent further rise in inflation and food and energy prices globally.
“Even with this beacon of hope, as defined by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, many challenges still persist. European farmers and agri-cooperatives remain vigilant and ready to do their part in addressing them, counting on the support of the EU institutions.”
