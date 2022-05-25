Ukraine truckers stranded for days

UKRAINE – Hundreds of trucks and their drivers have been waiting in queues for more than a week as they try to cross the border between Ukraine and Europe.
Ukrainian farmers are desperate to transport tonnes of this past year’s grain harvest into Europe by road. But their trucks have been stuck at the borders with Poland and Romania for days.
Because the shipping ports in Ukraine are closed there are many ships, some full of grain, that cannot transport goods to where they’re needed. Ship crews are gone, some to fight Russian forces. And many mines in sea lanes will prevent any shipping to be carried out in the near future. Even if the ships were ready to go, they would need to obtain permission from their insurance companies before traveling – and that’s very unlikely given the circumstances.
Therefore farmers have been sending their grain in trucks to Europe to start cash flowing. They’re also desperate to empty their bins to have enough storage space for this year’s harvest.
Crops and livestock farmer Kees Huizinga farms 15,000 hectares with his two business partners near Cherkasy, Ukraine, about 200 kilometers south of Kyiv. That’s about 37,000 U.S. acres. The farm is home to 2,000 dairy cows and 450 sows. The business grows crops for export – including wheat, corn and sunflowers. There are also 350 hectares of vegetables with drip irrigation – about 865 U.S. acres.
With the ports closed, Huizinga has resorted to sending his three trucks loaded with corn across the road border into Romania. But thanks to heavy bureaucracy the drivers are being forced to wait days to cross.
“As well as waiting five and more days in the queue to get out of Ukraine into Romania, they have to wait days at the border on the other side to return home,” Huizinga said. “The situation is crazy. People across the world are going to starve if we cannot get Ukrainian grain to them, yet our trucks are being held up due to paperwork – some of which is not even essential.
“I have driven past the queues myself just to see what is going on. There are 25 kilometers of trucks (about 16 miles) on the Ukraine side waiting to cross into Poland and the drivers are waiting five to six days there.
“If farmers start moving larger volumes of grain toward Poland then these queues will easily reach 100 kilometers long (about 64 miles). I’m calling for green corridors to be established to allow our grain to move freely and quickly to our customers, and drop this bureaucracy that is holding us back.”
Truck driver Andriy, who works for Huizinga, has made only a few crossings during the past month. He’s been spending most of his time sitting at the border with a full load of grain.
“It really is frustrating,” Huizinga said. “We need this grain to run freely. Andriy also sat an additional day at the Romanian border post because they were demanding an extra document from a veterinary inspector. This is the fourth time during the past 30 days that Andriy has delivered corn to Romania, and they never asked for that document before.
“In a few weeks’ time farmers in Romania, as well as other countries, will start harvesting their grain. If this mess is not sorted out their logistics will not be able to handle additional Ukrainian crops on top of their own.”
The United Nations has stated that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could cause a global food crisis that may last for years. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the war has worsened food insecurity in poorer nations due to increasing prices. Some countries could face long-term famines if Ukraine’s exports are not restored to pre-war levels.
Guterres said the conflict is combining with parameters such as climate change.
“(It) threatens to tip tens of millions of people over the edge into food insecurity followed by malnutrition, mass hunger and famine,” he said. “There is enough food in our world now if we act together. But unless we solve this problem today, we face the specter of global food shortage in the coming months.”
Prior to the war Ukraine was seen as the world’s breadbasket, exporting 4.5 million tonnes of agricultural produce per month through its ports.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
With 20 years experience behind him, award-winning agricultural journalist Chris McCullough is always on the hunt for his next story. He grew up on the family dairy farm in the heart of Northern Ireland and is based on the country’s east coast. He travels around the world to bring readers international news. He has many friends and colleagues in Ukraine.