Ukraine war’s shortage targeted

In a bid to produce more food, the United Kingdom government is fast-tracking new legislation to allow the use of gene editing in crops.
Due to the ongoing war in Ukraine started by Russia, there are fears there could be mass food shortages around the world – causing hunger in the most vulnerable nations. Ukraine is described as the bread basket of Europe – and beyond. But since the Russians have blocked all major shipping ports, Ukraine’s grain is stuck in storage. There are numerous reports the Russians are stealing the grain in Ukraine, exporting thousands of tonnes back home – which will further affect global distribution.
The UK government is introducing a bill to allow farms to grow more crops – by planting variants that have been edited to be more resistant to disease, or need less water or fertilizer.
George Eustice, Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs secretary, said, “Precision technologies allow us to speed up the breeding of crops that have a natural resistance to diseases and climate change, (with) better use of soil nutrients so we can have higher yields with fewer pesticides and fertilizers.”
With difficult terrain and a sometimes unforgiving climate, Scotland is one part of the UK where gene editing may boost agricultural production.
Martin Kennedy, National Farmers Union Scotland president, said, “Scottish farmers and crofters, backed by some world-leading research facilities here in Scotland, have always shown themselves to be early adopters of new farming technologies.
“(National Farmers Union) Scotland believes precision breeding techniques such as gene editing have considerable potential to deliver benefits for food, nutrition, agriculture and climate change. (It would) build on the significant amount of work that farmers and crofters are already undertaking to establish more-sustainable and -resilient farming systems.
“New technologies, including the likes of gene editing, can help address positively some of the big challenges Scottish agriculture faces – including how we respond to the climate emergency and address biodiversity loss.
“We firmly believe that, led by scientific expertise, precision breeding techniques as a route to crop and livestock improvement could allow us to grow crops which are more resilient to increased pest and disease pressure brought about by our changing climate and more extreme-weather events.
“It would also allow us to use new breeding techniques to breed more-productive, more-efficient animals that produce lower emissions and need fewer inputs to protect their welfare. This could be crucial in enabling our farmers to become truly sustainable.”
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
With 20 years experience behind him, award-winning agricultural journalist Chris McCullough is always on the hunt for his next story. He grew up on the family dairy farm in the heart of Northern Ireland and is based on the country’s east coast. He travels around the world to bring readers international news. He has many friends and colleagues in Ukraine.