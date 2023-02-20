UKRAINE – Ukrainian farmers whose properties are located in regions temporarily occupied by Russian soldiers are being forced to sign them over and pay tax to Russia. If they refuse to cooperate the Ukrainian farmers are being threatened with physical violence by the Russians, who insist they will destroy the farms as well.
Information regarding how the farmers are forced to run their farms has been reported to the Ukrainian Agri Council. All the names of the farmers and their businesses have been changed for security reasons, as it’s unknown when these territories will be liberated.
Andriy Dykun, head of the Ukrainian Agri Council, said, “Farmers in the occupied territories cannot work properly. They lack spare parts, seeds and fertilizers. Logistics chains are broken and it is almost impossible to sell the harvest. There are checkpoints on the roads, constant searches and threats.
“The occupiers are constantly putting pressure on farmers to register their farms under Russian law and recently they have been demanding that they obtain Russian citizenship.
“The conditions in which Ukrainian farmers are now living are terrible. It is important for us to tell the international audience about them to record the conditions of their stay under occupation, and support them with information because they are left face-to-face with the invader and do not know what tomorrow will be like.”
The invaders came to the village of one of the farmers in the Chernihiv region in early March 2022; farmers managed to drive them out only at the end of April. During that time the farmer managed to set up the production of cereals and flour from the remnants of the past year’s harvest. The sowing program was carried out without fertilizers and under shelling because no one knew how quickly the village would be liberated.
Oleksandr Tkach said, “No one could come to us and food in local stores quickly ran out. People were saved by my farm. We had milk, and later we started making cheese and some kefir from it. We were able to make cereals and flour from the grain. All this was distributed for free. The occupiers’ tanks were in the village, and my workers baked bread for the residents.
“We could not get any fuel or fertilizers from the government-controlled areas. The sowing season was conducted as in the 19th century.”
Before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the territories that are currently occupied had a total harvest of about 20 million tonnes of grains and oilseeds. Those regions traditionally grew a lot of winter wheat and barley, and were among the first to harvest in Ukraine in the summer. During the year of war, farmers in the occupied territories lost millions of tonnes of crops as the occupiers looted grain, robbed farms, exported grain to Russia, destroyed equipment and killed livestock.
Farmers who are the most politically active and support the Ukrainian state, as well as those who refuse to re-register their activities and co-operate with the occupation authorities, are the first to be targeted by the occupiers.
The Ukrainian Agri Council stated, “If you do not register your farm in the occupied territory under Russian law, the farm will be taken away, and the owner and employees will be sent by the Russians for interrogation, and probably to the ‘basement.’”
Oleksandr Gladchuk has since 2002 been running his farm in the Zaporizhzhia region. At the beginning of the war he had 1,460 hectares under traditional crops – about 3,608 acres – and 170 dairy cattle. Typically the farm paid about US$83,000 in taxes per year and employed about 50 local residents.
The first armored personnel carriers of the invaders entered the village Feb. 29; since then the farm has been declining.
Gladchuk said, “All the cows were slaughtered because the dairy plant closed. Then the machinery started to break down because there was a shortage of spare parts.
“Very little of the harvest was sold and at a low price. The Russians were constantly threatening me because I did not register the farm according to their legislation. They took everything from my neighbor because he refused to cooperate.
“Due to the constant threats I had to leave and the farm is looked after by workers who cannot leave. They work and earn their livelihood.
“We held out until the end and avoided cooperation with the Russians, waiting for de-occupation. But those who cannot leave find themselves on the brink. They often cannot resist the invaders.
“Most farmers remain in the occupied territories because they have winter crops left, and they are trying to bring in the harvest as much as possible. But no one understands how it will be sold.
“Firstly we are all waiting for victory and liberation of the territories. But if these processes are delayed, farmers do not plan to plant any kind of produce for the next year. They plan to harvest the crops, sell them at any price if the Russians don’t take them for free, pay off their shareholders and leave.”
In a village in the Luhansk region, where Serhii Pavlovskyi’s farm is, the occupiers arrived at dawn Feb. 24, 2022.
Because of his strong Ukrainian support, Pavlovskyi needed to leave behind his 1,300-hectare farm – about 3,212 acres – and a 15-year-old 150-hectare apple orchard – about 371 acres. The workers managed to establish some economic activity, but only enough to pay salaries and maintain the farm. At the beginning of the full-scale invasion they managed to pay all the shareholders, which allowed the villagers to survive for some time.
In the Kherson region, the occupiers nationalized Ukrainian grain. In some cases the Russian military forced farmers to sign an agreement under which as much as 70 percent of the future harvest goes to the occupiers.
According to the farmers, the Russian invaders demand that they pay the taxes they once paid in Ukraine through accounts in Russian banks – or in cash to the occupation authorities. In the so-called “city halls” there is a separate person in charge of accepting the money.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
With 20 years experience behind him, award-winning agricultural journalist Chris McCullough is always on the hunt for his next story. He grew up on the family dairy farm in the heart of Northern Ireland and is based on the country’s east coast. He travels around the world to bring readers international news. He has many friends and colleagues in Ukraine.