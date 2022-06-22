Use sire feed-efficiency indexes

Paying more attention to feed-efficiency indexes when selecting sires for dairy herds will help compensate the current escalating costs of feed being witnessed. Around the world feed, fertilizer and energy costs have reached record levels that are decimating profits on dairy farms. Even though milk prices have also increased fears are that inflated feed prices, particularly as a consequence of the war in Ukraine, will increase even more during the next few years.
Feed costs represent as much as 88 percent of the variable costs on a dairy farm. Therefore it has a significant impact on the profitability as well as on the environment and animal welfare. With that in mind dairy farmers are being urged to consider all options to help mitigate those costs.
One tool for doing so is a more-targeted and efficient use of genetics. Several countries and breeding companies have been conducting research and developing systems to collect data needed for calculating genetic index for feed-conversion efficiency.
Jan Lassen is the senior research manager at the Nordic genetics company VikingGenetics, which is owned by cattle breeders in Denmark, Sweden and Finland. He’s encouraging farmers to consider the value of the Saved Feed Index that’s part of the Nordic Total Merit index.
“Breeding for improved efficiency is a win-win situation,” he said. “Higher production occurs when we select the most efficient animals. There are no negative consequences on health, reproduction and longevity traits.”
Two Holstein cows with the same production level may have quite different feed-intake levels. Research showed in one case the more-efficient cow consumed 1,898 pounds less dry matter than the other cow, which corresponds to a 12 percent reduction in feed costs.
By selecting genetics with a high index for feed efficiency, dairy farmers can use sires that breed cows as better feed converters. That means cows produce more milk and meat on less feed. At the same time it ensures cows have good health and reproduction performance as well as a long productive life. That helps improve the profitability and sustainability of the business.
The feed-efficiency index shows how efficient a cow is in turning feed into milk. Some cows are good at that but others use too much feed for maintenance and are less efficient when it comes to utilizing the feed. The development of a reliable index for feed efficiency requires direct and accurate measurements of individual cow feed intake in a large number of lactating cows, under the conditions in which they are expected to perform.
Cows sired by bulls with a high index for feed efficiency use fewer feed resources; they convert feed more efficiently and require less energy for maintenance. That means the resources are used more efficiently. Dairy farmers can produce more milk and meat with fewer inputs, reducing the environmental impact.
Currently dairy farmers have access to a number of indexes that rank sires for feed efficiency, including national indexes in Australia, Canada, The Netherlands, the Nordic countries, the United States and the United Kingdom as well as company feed-efficiency indexes.
There are five questions a farmer should ask his or her genetics representative when considering feed-efficiency indexes.
• Is the data collected from commercial herds with different production systems and management levels, without disturbing a cow’s natural behavior and daily routines on the farm? Herds have different production systems and management levels; therefore data should be collected from a number of farms to give a more-reliable index.
• Is the data on feed intake collected on lactating cows? Some genetic companies offer data collected from heifers. Research from Pryce et al in 2014 reported a genetic correlation of 0.67 between heifer and first-lactation cow efficiency. That means heifer efficiency only explains 45 percent of the variation in cow efficiency. So making heifer registrations to predict cow efficiency is very inefficient. That’s also understandable because the energy turnover is different between those two life expressions.
• Is the feed intake measured throughout the whole lactation and over a cow’s lifetime? A cow’s physiology and production changes dramatically through lactations. Feeding requirements and performance varies for different periods in lactation. Therefore data should be collected from various stages of a cow’s life.
• Does the index allow to breed for better feed efficiency without any negative impact on production, health and fertility? Breeding solely to save feed is not enough; production levels need to be sustained to secure farm profits. When breeding for more-feed-efficient cows, farmers need to be careful to not favor the cow that depletes her body reserves for milk production.
• Does the feed-efficiency index account for metabolic efficiency? Metabolic efficiency is a crucial element in feed efficiency because it measures how efficient the cow is in converting feed energy in her body. That’s energy used for supporting milk production among other things.
Breeding for better feed efficiency helps reduce the environmental impact of dairy and beef industries because more-feed-efficient cows have reduced methane emissions. The potential is that farmers find the correct genes that can form a basis for the most climate-efficient cow. That way farmers can ensure they use resources in the most responsible way in order to keep feeding the growing population.
It’s important to reduce the environmental impact that each dairy farm has. And if a farmer can achieve that by making relatively simple change in the genetics she or he uses in the herd in order to reduce the amount of feed that cows intake, and reduce the amount of waste produced but still maintain the desired production level, that results in more-efficient farming.
By including the Saved Feed Index into their breeding goals dairy farmers will have an excellent tool to optimise their business and meet the demands for sustainable food production.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
