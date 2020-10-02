A Velcro-like food sensor made from an array of silk microneedles can be pierced through plastic packaging to sample food for signs of spoilage and bacterial contamination. The sensor is being developed at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
The microneedles are molded from a solution of edible proteins found in silk cocoons. They’re designed to draw fluid into the back of the sensor, which is printed with two types of specialized ink. One of the bioinks changes color when it contacts fluid of a certain pH range. That indicates the food has spoiled. The other bioink turns color when it senses contaminating bacteria such as Escherichia coli.
Researchers attached the sensor to a fillet of raw fish that they had injected with an E. coli-contaminated solution. After less than a day they found that the part of the sensor printed with bacteria-sensing bioink turned from blue to red. That indicated the fish was contaminated. After a few more hours the pH-sensitive bioink changed color, signaling the fish also had spoiled.
Such sensors might help prevent outbreaks such as the recent salmonella contamination in onions and peaches. They also could prevent consumers from discarding food that may be past a printed expiration date but still consumable.
“A lot of food is wasted due to lack of proper labeling and we’re throwing food away without even knowing whether it’s spoiled,” said Benedetto Marelli, an assistant professor in the department of civil and environmental engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. “People also waste a lot of food after outbreaks because they’re not sure if the food is actually contaminated. A technology such as this would give confidence to the end user to not waste food.”
Silk is edible, nontoxic and can be used as a food ingredient. It’s mechanically strong enough to penetrate through various tissue types such as meat, peaches and lettuce, Marelli said.
To make the new sensor the researchers first made a solution of silk fibroin, a protein extracted from moth cocoons. They poured the solution into a silicone microneedle mold. After drying they peeled away the resulting array of microneedles.
They also developed solutions for two kinds of bioink. They mixed into one bioink an antibody that’s sensitive to a molecule in E. coli. When the antibody comes in contact with that molecule, it changes shape and pushes on the surrounding polymer. That in turn changes the way the bioink absorbs light. It changes color when it senses contaminating bacteria.
The researchers made a bioink containing antibodies sensitive to E. coli and a second bioink sensitive to pH levels associated with spoilage. They printed the bacteria-sensing bioink on the surface of the microneedle array in the pattern of the letter “E.” Next to it they printed the pH-sensitive bioink as a “C.” Both letters initially appeared blue in color.
Pores were embedded within each microneedle to increase the array’s ability to draw up fluid via capillary action. The researchers are looking for ways to hasten the microneedles’ absorption of fluid as well as the bioinks’ sensing of contaminants. Once the design is optimized they envision the sensor could be used at various stages along the supply chain.
The study recently was published in Advanced Functional Materials. Visit onlinelibrary.wiley.com and search for “microneedle technology” for more information.