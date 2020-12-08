Carbon-rich biochar could be used to mitigate many odors and potentially toxic volatile organic compounds emitted from swine manure, according to a new study at Iowa State University.
Results of the study and related research show the potential to use biochar treatments to improve air quality inside barns, thus improving worker and animal safety, said Jacek Koziel, professor of agricultural and biosystems engineering at Iowa State.
Biochar is obtained from pyrolysis of certain types of biomass and biowaste. Researchers tested two types of biochar with different characteristics – biochar from red oak and an alkaline, porous biochar made from corn stover.
Trials were conducted with a thin layer of the biochars applied on the surface of swine manure collected from three farms. The manure was placed in laboratory-scale containers designed to simulate deep pit swine-manure storage. The researchers then measured emissions of ammonia, hydrogen sulfide, greenhouse gases and several odorous volatile organic compounds.
The biochar worked at varying levels. The red-oak biochar reduced ammonia levels from 19 percent to 39 percent, though the effect flattened in time. The biochar also decreased levels of several volatile compounds such as skatole – from 74 percent to 95 percent – and p-cresol – from 66 percent to 78 percent. Both are components of swine-manure’s odor. P-cresol also can be hazardous if elevated levels are inhaled or absorbed through the skin.
The biochar treatments reduced levels of the other gases, but not significantly in all of the trials. In most cases the effect decreased in time.
“The benefits of reapplying the biochar need to be considered because the greatest reduction for ammonia and some more odorous compounds were observed within the first few weeks,” Koziel said.
While biochar can reduce some emissions the study supports previous research showing it can increase emissions of some gases, especially some greenhouse gases, he said. Various types of biochar need further exploration based on the desired mitigation effect on targeted gases or the desired generation effect, such as maximizing methane for energy use.
The study recently was published in “Atmosphere.” Visit mdpi.com and search for “Mitigation of Gaseous Emissions from Swine Manure” for more information.