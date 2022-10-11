Celebrate Indigenous culture, farms, businesses

Long before European settlement in North America, the land that is now Wisconsin was inhabited by Native American nations. Many of those nations are still on some of the lands inhabited by their ancestors. Federally recognized Native American nations often retain some of their rights to hunt, fish and gather on territory that was ceded to the United States through nation-to-nation treaties.
Wisconsin is home to one nation that is not federally recognized – Brothertown – and 11 federally recognized nations.
• Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa
• Forest County Potawatomi
• Ho-Chunk Nation
• Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians
• Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa
• Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin
• Oneida Nation
• Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa
People are also reading…
• Sokaogon Chippewa Community
• Mole Lake Band of Lake Superior Chippewa
• St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin
• Stockbridge-Munsee Community Band of Mohican Indians
Several Native American organizations influence life in Wisconsin.
• Great Lakes Indian Fish & Wildlife Commission
• Great Lakes Inter-Tribal Council
• Wisconsin Tribal Conservation Advisory Council
Oct. 10 was the 2022 Wisconsin Indigenous Peoples Day. Native American nations are the largest employer in several Wisconsin counties, with positions on farms and in stores, government, conservation, law enforcement, hospitality, health care and human services. Many Native American businesses and services are open to everyone, thus serving some of the underserved rural areas of Wisconsin.
Visit glifwc.org and www.glitc.org and www.wtcac.org for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Jason Maloney is an “elderly” farm boy from Marinette County, Wisconsin. He’s a retired educator, a retired soldier and a lifelong Wisconsin resident. He lives on the shore of Lake Superior with his wife, Cindy Dillenschneider, and Red, a sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd.