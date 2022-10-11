 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Celebrate Indigenous culture, farms, businesses

Long before European settlement in North America, the land that is now Wisconsin was inhabited by Native American nations. Many of those nations are still on some of the lands inhabited by their ancestors. Federally recognized Native American nations often retain some of their rights to hunt, fish and gather on territory that was ceded to the United States through nation-to-nation treaties.

Wisconsin is home to one nation that is not federally recognized – Brothertown – and 11 federally recognized nations.

• Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa

• Forest County Potawatomi

• Ho-Chunk Nation

• Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians

• Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa

• Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin

• Oneida Nation

• Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa

People are also reading…

• Sokaogon Chippewa Community

• Mole Lake Band of Lake Superior Chippewa

• St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin

• Stockbridge-Munsee Community Band of Mohican Indians

Several Native American organizations influence life in Wisconsin.

• Great Lakes Indian Fish & Wildlife Commission

• Great Lakes Inter-Tribal Council

• Wisconsin Tribal Conservation Advisory Council

Oct. 10 was the 2022 Wisconsin Indigenous Peoples Day. Native American nations are the largest employer in several Wisconsin counties, with positions on farms and in stores, government, conservation, law enforcement, hospitality, health care and human services. Many Native American businesses and services are open to everyone, thus serving some of the underserved rural areas of Wisconsin.

Visit glifwc.org and www.glitc.org and www.wtcac.org for more information.

This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.

Jason Maloney is an “elderly” farm boy from Marinette County, Wisconsin. He’s a retired educator, a retired soldier and a lifelong Wisconsin resident. He lives on the shore of Lake Superior with his wife, Cindy Dillenschneider, and Red, a sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd. 

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Farming, military share challenges

Farming, military share challenges

CRIVITZ, Wis. – The United States cannot succeed without farmers to feed us and military-service members to protect our nation. In modern time…

Wilderness may hold key to survival

Wilderness may hold key to survival

ONTARIO, Canada – Growing up on a farm means a life outdoors. Days in the open fields lead to an openness to nature and an expectation of rema…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News