Circle Gichigamiing for surprising markets

THUNDER BAY, Ontario, Canada – Many people are surprised to find a vibrant community of farmers, market gardeners and artisans in far-northern Wisconsin. They think of the area close to Lake Superior’s south shore as a cold and barren place with snow on the ground for 10 or more months each year. Surely there could be little agriculture even farther north – north of Wisconsin.
Those who drive north from Wisconsin through Minnesota’s Arrowhead region to reach Canada enjoy rugged rocky shores, views of an inland freshwater sea, waterfalls and deep forest. As they near the international boarder at Pigeon River the landscape becomes a little more rugged, with beautiful dark bluffs appearing along Minnesota Highway 61. The road turns into Ontario Provincial Highway 61 heading north toward Thunder Bay. But a little further on as folks hit the Slate River Valley something astonishing happens. The rocky bluffs part – and suddenly beautiful fields and farms dot the landscape. Signs along the road alert travelers to farm stores and produce, some available year-round. Many folks in the United States forget that our neighbor Canada has huge tracts of land dedicated to agriculture.
Remember visiting your grandmother or a favorite aunt when you were little? She would always have a special dish or treat. She’d look you in the eyes and tell you how she made it. She may have taught you how to make it when you were older. Sometimes she’d share vegetables or fruit she had nurtured. The food was special; it tasted so good that it created indelible memories made of love.
The farmers, market gardeners and artisans who surround Thunder Bay have a local following. Besides small stores and seasonal farm markets, many producers market directly to consumers at the Thunder Bay Country Market; it’s located at the corner of May Street and Northern Avenue. The market, in an exposition hall called the Dove Building, is open every Wednesday afternoon and Saturday morning. Strolling through the two stories of booths and stands is like being at the county fair. Many folks are already acquainted; some have been coming for 25 years. Everybody is friendly. Producers and artisans stand ready to tell how their produce and wares are made, mostly by them.
Ontario Province defines local as coming from the vast province of Ontario. Many local markets define local as coming from within a distance of 100 or 200 miles. But because of vast distances and settlements on the edge of the huge boreal forest Thunder Bay borders, Thunder Bay Country Market defines local as coming from Ontario’s western border with Manitoba to Wawa on the east end of Lake Superior. Most goods at the market, though, are from the land near Thunder Bay.
Walter Schep and his family own Thunder Oak Cheese Farm. His parents, both members of cheese-making families in Holland, came to Canada in 1981 and started a dairy farm. The family has been making cheese south of Thunder Bay since 1995. On an early autumn Saturday he was standing at a booth with a dazzling array of cheese.
“I own Thunder Oak Cheese with my wife,” he said. “My brother produces milk on his side of the farm; he milks about 75 Holsteins. We make mostly Gouda and a Swiss as well. We have three different ages of Gouda and 16 different flavors.
“We sell out of our on farm store and at grocery stores in Thunder Bay. And we do direct-marketing here at Thunder Bay Country Market. The market is open every Wednesday from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. and every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Customers like to come and meet the producers; they can see who produces and grows their food. That way they can interact with us way more than if they go to a grocery store.”
One cannot help but be dazzled with the array of baked goods, ethnic foods, canned goods, meat, fish, fruit, vegetables, beer, milk, coffee, tea, spices, crafts and art. Then climb the stairs to the second floor. Near the hand pies and fresh coffee, and overlooking the tables patrons sit at to consume purchases, one finds a booth staffed by the proprietor of Must Have Sweets – Rebecca Leduc.
People are also reading…
“I make cupcakes, bars, muffins and treats,” she said. “I sell primarily through this market and online.”
She also markets through a grocery store she and her husband own.
“At this market I have a lot of regular customers,” she said. “Also I get people trying new things. I make different recipes to keep things fresh and interesting. I’m here every Wednesday and Saturday; it’s nice to be out in the community and meet people. Today I have Oreo cupcakes, pink-lemonade and strawberry cupcakes. I have vegan baking, keto baking and gluten-free as well. I have something for everybody. I also have pumpkin-flake toffee.”
When asked which confection is her favorite she replies, “They are all my favorite!”
Looking at her tempting baked goods one can see why.
Shopping at farm markets transfers money directly from customers to producers. That money remains in the community longer. If people want to know what is in their food, or how it was produced, they can ask the person who made it. But probably the most important reason people, both buyers and sellers, attend farm markets is the sense of community that those markets build.
Those who take the Lake Superior Circle Tour can find a place in Thunder Bay that brings back happy memories, even for those who have never been there before. In a wood-frame exposition hall people gather twice each week. They welcome strangers and friends as they look them in the eye to tell of what they have made with love.
And just like grandma, they mean it.
Visit www.thunderbaycountrymarket.com and www.cheesefarm.ca and Facebook.com – search for “Must Have Sweets” – for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Jason Maloney is an “elderly” farm boy from Marinette County, Wisconsin. He’s a retired educator, a retired soldier and a lifelong Wisconsin resident. He lives on the shore of Lake Superior with his wife, Cindy Dillenschneider, and Red, a sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd.