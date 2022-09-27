Farming, military share challenges

CRIVITZ, Wis. – The United States cannot succeed without farmers to feed us and military-service members to protect our nation. In modern times few people are engaged in agriculture and the military. But there are still some who perform both essential duties for our nation, just as they did in General George Washington’s time.
Washington’s army during the Revolutionary War was comprised mostly of volunteers. Some were from towns but most were farmers. Each put down a hoe or pitchfork to pick up a smoothbore rifle or shotgun. Most walked to the war. They and their self-taught leaders held on through years of struggle to win independence from Great Britain. They won the right for us to live in a democracy.
Those farmers who became temporary soldiers were the militia that is now our National Guard. They are the volunteer service members, the militia mentioned in the Second Amendment to the Constitution as the reason for bearing arms. Members of the National Guard are called out for emergencies in every state and territory of the United States. Since 2001 members of the National Guard from every state and territory have been deployed overseas. National Guard personnel normally attend monthly two-day drills at an armory and perform an additional two weeks of training each year. It’s common for them to live near the armory where they drill.
Greg Lewandowski owns a pasture-fed beef farm near Crivitz. He holds a degree in dairy science from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and is a sergeant in the Wisconsin Army National Guard. On a summer afternoon he sat down in the shade of a grape arbor in his farmyard to talk about his career choices.
“The farm is 120 acres, of which 90 acres are fenced for grazing,” he said. “The rest is woodland and wetland – natural habitat. I’m currently grazing just shy of 40 beef cattle. They’re a combination of Red Angus, Hereford and some crossbred animals. This year I have 20 hogs I’m finishing as pastured hogs to diversify my operation.
“My farm is in the building stage. I anticipate being able to triple my herd size and maintain those animals on this farm.
“My marketing is direct, word-of-mouth, friends and family. It’s amazing how fast word spreads when you have a quality product. My beef sales help my hog sales. My hog sales help my beef sales.
“I also bartend at a supper club down the road and folks I meet there sometimes become customers. It’s easier to sell a story than it is to sell a pig from behind a bar.
“I bought the farm on a land contract from my grandparents in April 2018. Not even a month later I found out my National Guard unit was deploying to Afghanistan. When I deployed I was away for about 11 months, until June 2019, so that was my starting date for clearing fence lines. While I was overseas I had pen to paper, budgeting and making fence layouts.
Lewandowski joined the Wisconsin Army National Guard immediately after graduating from high school.
“Some of my friends who had joined talked it up,” he said. “I was right out of high school, 18 years old. Everybody was going to summer graduation parties and I was going to basic training. I’m in my 12th year of service now; I’ve been to Afghanistan and to a couple of stateside missions. When I enlisted I was planning on using the National Guard as a tool to pay for college and then get out.
“Unforeseen opportunities came up and I had the option to participate in a military-sponsored athletic program. I’m a cross-country skier and I was able to be part of the biathlon program for the National Guard. I traveled and spent a couple of summers training for biathlon competitions. I added a couple of years onto my enlistment after that and added a couple more when I was overseas. Now I’m in for the long haul. My current enlistment contract will take me to 15 years of service and then I will only have one more enlistment to go to hit 20 years.”
Members of the National Guard are eligible for full retirement at age 60 if they have served for 20 or more complete years.
“What I’ve learned from being in the military and farming is that you don’t accomplish anything in either profession without teamwork,” he said. “With the friendships I’ve built through farming I’ve found that it’s better to be collaborators than competitors.”
People are also reading…
But how can a farmer be away for months at a time for military deployments?
“It’s all about the relationships you build,” Lewandowski said. “It’s about assembling a team. It’s also about designing a system that isn’t overly complicated but effective. I think I’ve done that with the grazing on this farm. It isn’t labor-intensive. On a standard day moving cattle takes 20 minutes. It takes me longer because I enjoy being out with my cattle.
“I’m very open about volunteering my time to help other people. Hopefully one day when I need a favor they will be there for me. I’ve helped other farmers build fence or helped take chickens to the processor.
“I think people are very willing to help. It’s human to want to do good and to help other people. I know I will assist the people who will assist me when I get deployed in the future; it goes without saying. It helps to find people who are like-minded, who farm in a similar fashion. They will come in and know what they’re doing.
‘One of my pet peeves is micromanaging. The people who help me get creative liberty on how they do it. They may combine herds or merge customer bases. That way we can be creative in how we take care of my customers. The end goal is that I don’t start from scratch when I get back from future military deployments. My friends, family and military contacts will help me in the future.
“Most folks don’t know anyone who is in military service anymore. There is something like 1 percent of the population in the military and about 1 percent of the population involved in agriculture. There is an interesting intersection between the two professions. It’s no surprise that veterans gravitate to farming. There are a lot of opportunities for veterans who are trying to get into agriculture, and there are opportunities for people in agriculture to get into military service. Both career choices can give you a sense of purpose. The skills required to succeed in each profession overlap. I have a grazing plan (but) inevitably something happens so I have to adapt that plan. It’s the same in the military. A perfectly good military mission set up on paper changes inevitably when something happens and you have to make adjustments. So you learn to think on the fly. That is the intersection.
“It’s very easy to get discouraged in farming and in the military. In the end what’s important is what keeps you grounded. For me what keeps me grounded is the why – why I’m doing this. There are a lot of reasons. When I was part of athletics and in the military it was important, essential, to put good-quality food into my body. I knew people who could eat a package of Oreos before a race but I’m not that kind of guy. I felt so much better when I was eating the right food.
“That’s one of the reasons I farm. My customers want the same thing. I have customers who want to know why ground beef they bought in a store is the product of Argentina, Brazil, Canada or Mexico when there are plenty of cattle farms in the United States.
“People send me photos of their holiday ham from my pigs. That motivates me.”
Lewandowski said he finds motivation in the effect his agricultural methods are having on the environment.
“Agriculture as a whole needs to be aware of its environmental impact,” he said. “Practices I’ve adopted, like not clipping my pastures, simple practices, have had an effect on the diversity of birds and insects on my farm. I don’t use boron fly-control methods. Birds help control the insect population. When I go out at night I see hawks. I have birds that were common around here 50 years ago. I have bob-o-links – probably a dozen breeding pair on the farm this year.
“Climate change is only going to make things tougher. The traditional way of putting seed in the ground in spring and crossing your fingers is going to get more and more challenging. Perennial agriculture systems are resilient. I know some beef farmers who are feeding hay because of dry weather right now but I’m not. I’ve not had to feed hay yet between the months of May and November.”
Our nation’s strength depends on the people who farm and on those who serve in the military. Few now do either. Those few who feed and protect us deserve the lasting thanks from all of us. We might hear that programs and benefits for farmers, service members and veterans are too generous. What we don’t hear is how we would make do without farmers or our armed forces.
Visit ng.wi.gov for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Jason Maloney is an “elderly” farm boy from Marinette County, Wisconsin. He’s a retired educator, a retired soldier and a lifelong Wisconsin resident. He lives on the shore of Lake Superior with his wife, Cindy Dillenschneider, and Red, a sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd.