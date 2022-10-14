Indigenous traditions build relationships

DULUTH, Minn. – Some say we must help ourselves when we face problems. And the truth is we can’t solve our problems if we don’t face them. But instead of expecting people to solve problems alone, what if a community came together to help? Where could such a community be found?
On a mild, windy October day in downtown Duluth, a group of folks set up booths. Savory smells wafted through the air. There was laughing and children were playing. People were talking and answering questions about things they had brought to the parking lot on East Fourth Street. Others were purchasing fresh locally grown food and medicines.
The American Indian Community Housing Organization’s second year of Indigenous Food and Art Markets in downtown Duluth finished Oct. 1. Judging by the number of vendors and customers, the markets were a success for a second year.
While preparing her booth selling vegetables and heirloom seeds, Debra Smith paused to talk.
“I’m the owner and operator of First Foods Farm and Seeds,” she said. “I’m actually a producer in training. I produced this produce at the Gitigaaning Farm on the Fond du Lac Reservation as part of the producer-training program. I’m one of about 30 individuals out at the farm who grow food and get training on how to start a business.
“The training offers business classes and the opportunity to start an agricultural business. I have fresh produce and seeds; I’m a seed seller for Seed Savers. The (American Indian Community Housing Organization) Market provides incremental sales. You get customers who rely on your products and then ask what is coming next. It’s a relationship building process. I was here last year and I will definitely come back next year.”
The American Indian Community Housing Organization was created in 1993 as an Indigenous response to social conditions in Duluth. It’s led by Indigenous women and powered by the urban Native American community. The goals of the Indigenous Food and Art Markets are to bring locally grown fresh food – food affordable to Duluth – as well as to engage the community with vibrant culturally creative artwork and to stimulate the Black, Indigenous and people of color’s food and art economy in Duluth.
At a booth displaying herbal preparations, foods and medicines with the Beargrease Botanicals label was a descendent of John Beargrease, Marcia Eiynck.
John Beargrease, namesake of dogsled races held annually on Minnesota’s North Shore and the son of an Anishinaabe chief, was the winter mail carrier between Two Harbors, Minnesota, and Grand Marais, Minnesota, during the last two decades of the 19th century. He’s still revered by many. Eiynck this past year became the first descendent of John Beargrease to mush a team of dogs in a Beargrease dogsled race.
“I sell wild natural-foraged products I make from wild plants,” said Eiynck, agricultural division director for the Fond du Lac band of Chippewa. “I have chaga, wildflower jelly, salves and tinctures. Food and medicine – food is medicine. I’ve been to several of the (American Indian Community Housing Organization) markets this year. I’ve also been at the Cash Food Market in Grand Portage (Minnesota) last year, and I sold in Grand Marais the season before that, so this is my third market season.
“People buy my products because they are locally sourced, sustainable and all natural. I forage well out in the forest where it’s safe. I don’t forage from roadsides where plants could be sprayed. What I sell is safe and natural.”
Donnie White was working at a booth a few steps away selling “Howard’s Que” jerked pork or chicken sliders. He moved to Duluth in 2006 from his hometown, Chicago.
“Howard’s Que is a popular barbecue restaurant in West Duluth,” he said. “I’ve been with Howard for a few years now. We sell real southern barbecue – meat, fish, lots of food people like.”
As he talked, White was serving sliders and coleslaw to delighted customers.
Duluth is the heart of territory that was ceded to the United States by Native American nations. The land holds spiritual and cultural meaning for the Indigenous people who live there. The American Indian Community Housing Organization runs a Native American Community Center, 44 units of housing, a domestic-violence emergency shelter, legal advocacy, a climate- and cultural-resiliency initiative, social-enterprise activities, youth programming, and an arts and culture initiative. The organization has also been distributing food during the pandemic.
In Duluth, the Native American community has come together to solve problems. They are using strong traditions – spiritual and cultural ties to make modern life meaningful and livable. In the process they are providing an example of what can be accomplished on the Lake Superior shore.
Everyone is welcome at the American Indian Community Housing Organization Markets. Visit www.aicho.org for more information.
Jason Maloney is an “elderly” farm boy from Marinette County, Wisconsin. He’s a retired educator, a retired soldier and a lifelong Wisconsin resident. He lives on the shore of Lake Superior with his wife, Cindy Dillenschneider, and Red, a sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd.