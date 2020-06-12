Findings from one of Australia’s longest-running paddock studies have confirmed that some plants will change the way they grow and reproduce to avoid all forms of weed control.
The Australian Herbicide Resistance Initiative study has shown us how weeds, particularly wild radish, evolve and adapt their growth habit or life cycle to evade weed control. Weeds evolve in regard to both herbicide resistance and non-herbicide control strategies.
Conversely the study found a lack of any clear evolutionary response of annual ryegrass to harvest weed-seed control. That’s good news for grain growers because it reaffirms the value of that means of control.
The paddock studies began in 2001 in Western Australia’s northern agricultural region. The objective has been to identify the evolutionary consequences of weed-seed control on long-term weed populations.
Wild radish retains about all of its pods on the plant until harvest. That makes it suitable for interception and destruction using harvest weed-seed control.
Despite that fact, research has shown that wild radish is capable of responding to harvest weed-seed control measures by not growing as tall. That reduces the height of its pods to reduce number of pods captured at harvest. The height of the lowest-retained wild-radish pod changed significantly between the in-crop population and the control.
That’s important because it directly affects maximum cutting height and interception efficiency at harvest. Seeds located under a nominal cutting height of about 4 inches are unlikely to be intercepted, thereby replenishing the soil seed bank. Data indicated pods in the crop averaged 5 inches lower than the pods on plants in the control plots.
The height of the lowest pod in the control population was about 8 inches. The lowest pod in the in-crop population averaged 3 inches. In that situation harvest weed-seed control would be less effective. But it would still be worthwhile because significant amounts of seed would still be captured.
Wild-radish patches in-crop flowered 11.5 days earlier than the control populations.
Early flowering time in annual ryegrass was found in all intense cropping situations. But it wasn’t directly correlated to the use of harvest weed-seed control. Germination percentages of all ryegrass seeds on all sites were reduced in the intensively managed in-crop samples when compared to the controls. That indicated a shift toward an increase in ryegrass-seed dormancy.
Harvest weed-seed control is effective. But so is an early sown crop to outcompete the ryegrass, particularly with later-germinating weed seeds.
The research suggests that growers should use as much diversity as possible in their weed-management strategies. The only long-term solution is to continually modify strategies to be one step ahead of the evolutionary process.
The Australian Herbicide Resistance Initiative receives funding from the Grains Research and Development Corporation and is based in the school of agriculture and environment at the University of Western Australia. Visit ahri.uwa.edu.au for more information.