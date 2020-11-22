Researchers recently were able to confer sterility in chrysanthemum genes by using a gene-editing technique. Their findings could help in efforts to prevent transgene flow to wild relatives.
Researchers from Fukui Prefectural University and the National Agriculture and Food Research Organization in Japan used simultaneous transcription activator-like effector nucleases – TALEN – technology to knock out chrysanthemum genes to confer sterility. The nucleases are restriction enzymes that can be engineered to cut specific sequences of deoxyribonucleic acid. The study recently was published in “Scientific Reports.” Visit nature.com and search for "Simultaneous TALEN-mediated knockout" for more information.