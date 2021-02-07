Science, soil carbon increase yields

“In the world of agronomy just like in the world in general there are many ideas or myths used to instill a negative response to science-based information,” Richard Halopka says. But science-based information has repeatable numbers that can be relied on to make deductions.
Plots can be planted and different applications of fertilizer can be made to produce repeatable results to conclude what’s best for the crop, said Halopka, certified crop adviser and senior outreach specialist with the University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension in Clark County. Testimonials can provide feel-good sensibility – but without providing repeatable numbers.
For example a farmer decided to plant open-pollinated corn because a salesperson told him it provides better corn silage than genetically modified organisms and it’s $100 per bag cheaper. But research has identified a yield reduction of 20 percent to 50 percent with open-pollinated corn, along with great variation in yield across a field, he said.
“The challenge in this particular situation is the farmer had been struggling for years to get enough yield and quality to increase milk production in his herd.” Halopka said.
That’s an example where a professional agronomist can use numbers to make a point.
- On a 40-acre field a seed-corn price of $195 per bag translates to $73 per acre. Producing 20 tons of silage per acre valued at $40 per ton amounts to $800 worth of feed per acre.
- The open-pollinated seed is $90 per bag or $43 per acre. With potential yield reduction, 15 tons of corn silage are produced – or $600 worth of feed per acre.
“This translates into needing 10 more acres beyond the 40 you’ve committed to get the same total value of feed,” he said. “As a professional agronomist you ask questions, you understand the management level and you bring research-based information to help farmers make purchasing decisions.”
Research on soil organic matter shows organic matter ranges on a continuum from very active to very stable depending on how long it’s been decaying. Most carbon in soil is in the stable organic matter, said Matt Ruark, UW-Extension state specialist. It’s important to note that the cycling of organic matter is driven by soil organisms. There’s potential for organic matter or measurements of active pools of soil organic matter to drive more management decisions on farms.
Three reasons for building soil organic matter are to supply nitrogen, increase crop yields and sequester carbon. In Wisconsin most soil organic matter ranges from 2 percent to 3.5 percent, with some having as much as 4.5 percent. The most important factor explaining yield variation in corn is soil pH. Texture or clay content is next in importance followed by fertilizer application. Soil organic matter is fifth in importance, affecting corn-yield variation.
“It positively affects yields,” Ruark said.
By taking global data and keeping certain variables constant, we can look deeper into the effects of soil organic matter. Research in Wisconsin shows that under a scenario where 150 pounds of nitrogen per acre of fertilizer is added the results are similar to a global analysis showing corn yield increased as soil organic matter increased – by as much as 4 percent. Ruark said it’s significant the same results were obtained from global and Wisconsin specific analyses of soil organic matter and fertilization effects.
“When a native ecosystem is converted to cropland we exploit large carbon and nitrogen pools, which will eventually be reduced,” he said. “It’s one of the drawbacks of historical agriculture.”
Grasslands can be used as benchmarks for gauging how close soil in annual cropping systems can be made similar to perennial systems. To build soil carbon inputs and protection are needed. Inputs are fertilizer, manure and crop residues such as cover crops. In general manure has been shown to have a net benefit on soil carbon content.
A 20-year integrated-cropping-systems trial in Wisconsin measured deep soil carbon down to 3 feet. Only the pasture system showed a positive effect on soil organic carbon. In a forage system of corn followed by three years of alfalfa, some carbon stores were lost after 20 years. More was lost in grain-cropping systems. The trend line in a cover-cropping system was variable but positive.
“Evidence points to our ability to increase carbon in soil with cover crops, but the trick is to grow enough biomass in our Wisconsin climate,” Ruark said.
Another large-scale analysis shows a gain in carbon by converting to no-till cropping. The results are greatly variable, but with a general positive trend in soil carbon content.
“By reducing tillage we build soil aggregates, which enhance soil carbon levels,” he said. “It’s a long-term game.”
Visit ipcm.wisc.edu for more information.
Richard Halopka and Matt Ruark were presenters at the University of Wisconsin’s virtual meeting, “The Value of Soil Organic Matter and How to Build It.”
Greg Galbraith, a former dairy farmer who owns woodlot property in eastern Marathon County, Wisconsin, writes about the rapidly changing nature of the agricultural landscape. He has built a lifetime connection to the land and those who farm it.