Two projects designed to enhance the productivity and health of environmentally sensitive soils recently were awarded funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture grant program. Both projects are being conducted at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
The first project will assess the use of biochar — a carbon compound created when organic materials are heated to very warm temperatures without oxygen — to enhance sandy, low-carbon-content and erosion-prone soils. The second project will evaluate alternative-management strategies for cover crops to improve health of sensitive soils.
Since the advent of intensive agriculture, intensively cultivated soils have lost between 30 percent and 50 percent of their original carbon content. Adding biochar, which contains 50 percent to 90 percent carbon, could help restore lost carbon and improve soil health of intensively cultivated land. But its effect may be dependent upon soil texture and other site-specific factors. There's little field data specific to soils found in Nebraska on the effects of adding biochar.
We'll assess how biochar application at different rates affects soil properties and crop production across different soil types. Sandy, low-carbon content and sloping fields are more prone to leaching, drought and degradation. They could benefit more from biochar than very fertile or productive farmlands.
Changes in physical, chemical and biological properties of soil will be studied. We'll also study how biochar affects water and wind erosion, greenhouse-gas fluxes, nutrient leaching, water storage and crop yields. Because biochar is expensive determining the minimum application rate required to enhance soil health, soil productivity and environmental quality will be critical to show its feasibility.
Cover-crop management studied
Irregular rainfall can lead to both droughts and flooding, both of which affect soil health. Altering traditional cover-crop management techniques could potentially enhance the ability of cover crops to improve soil health. We'll study whether using cover crops on environmentally sensitive soils and altering planting and termination dates to increase biomass production could lead to greater carbon sequestration and erosion control and less nitrate leaching.
Cover crops will be planted pre- or post-harvest and terminated one month before or at main crop planting. Measured field data – soil physical, chemical, fertility and biological properties, water quality, carbon storage and crop yields – will be used in models for extrapolating information to regional scales. Data also will be used to perform an economic analysis based on production inputs, outputs and cover crop value-added benefits.
The project will target sloping soils, which are susceptible to erosion, and sandy soils, which are prone to nitrate leaching. Both soil types are common throughout the Corn Belt. Improved cover crop practices could give farmers a critical new tool for both improving soil health and increasing yields.