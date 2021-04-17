Success: conservation farmer evolves

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. -- Mark Easker of Norrie Lake Dairy Farm in Birnamwood, Wisconsin, lives the story of what has happened to many dairy farms in Wisconsin.
Although the farm name is Norrie Lake Dairy, Easker hasn’t had cattle since spring 2008. Today he farms 280 acres of corn and 250 acres of soybeans, following the key principles of soil health to protect his land. He became familiar in 2014 with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resource Conservation Service. He registered for cover-crops financial assistance through the Natural Resource Conservation Service’s Environmental Quality Incentives Program.
At that time the cover crops gave him an advantage when compared to other farmers looking for cropland to rent. The landowners in his area were sportspeople who wanted cover crops on the fields for winter wildlife food.
The first cover crop Easker planted was a mix of annual ryegrass and tillage radish. The landowners thought it was good cover for wildlife. He thought it was one of his best-established cover crops, aerial-seeded over soybeans. As the years went by he planted different cover-crop mixes using aerial seeding.
Easker has had his share of successes and failures trying different mixes and applications. White mold devastated his soybean yield in 2016. He saw the beans that had less tillage were not damaged as much by white mold as the beans in the fields with more tillage. In 2016 he added no-till to his management system. Easker realized he was saving time and money -- without doing extra tillage.
He's expanded his conservation efforts into the forest that he owns through the Natural Resource Conservation Service's Conservation Stewardship Program. He installed nine bat houses near surface water. He erected a barrier to exclude deer browse, so natural regeneration of the forest could take place.
Easker recently requested technical and financial assistance to increase irrigation efficiency on 101 acres through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program. He said the Natural Resource Conservation Service technical assistance helped to motivate him and expand his knowledge about cover crops. He's thankful for the financial assistance provided by the Natural Resource Conservation Service, which helped when problems arose on his land and helped with subsequent costs.
A multi‐species mix of cover crops is interseeded into corn.
Tivoli Gough is a public-affairs specialist for the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Natural Resources Conservation Service in Wisconsin.