Success: Dig all in on soil health

BAGLEY, Wis. – Clarkview Farms is a dairy and crop operation situated in the hills and river bottoms near Bagley in northwest Grant County. The current operators of Clarkview Farms are Brad, Brian and Bruce Clark – three brothers who took over the operation from their parents. The family operation started with the Clarks’ grandfather and 30 dairy cows. They now milk 1,000 cows and run almost 2,100 acres of crop ground.
More than 10 years ago Clark View Farms started working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service in Grant County through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program. Their first venture with the program included the completion of a waste-storage facility, waste-transfer system and nutrient management on a portion of their acres. More recently they worked to gear their operation toward a holistic soil-health system.
Clark View Farms is currently implementing cover crops and no-till through the program. They’re adding small grains to their rotation as well as variable-rate fertilizer application and low-impact manure injection.
“One of the biggest issues we faced was ruining hay fields with manure drag lines,” Brad Clark said.
Prior to working with the Natural Resources Conservation Service on revamping their operation, all Clark’s farms were strip-cropped – which wasn’t working for them. The equipment traffic and manure drag lines would ruin good stands of alfalfa when they would be forced to cross those strips to apply manure. The brothers have since switched to block plantings and low-impact manure injection. They’ve accelerated their soil-health practices, which has proven much more successful.
The brothers have diversified their cropping rotation and decreased erosion by implementing a complete cover-cropping system. They mainly aerially seed into growing row crops, using a winter-rye and red-clover mix. They also no-till a blend of winter rye, red clover, turnip and tillage radish in the bottom land after corn silage. Those mixes greatly extend the period in which there are living roots and green plants covering the soil. When spring planting comes they then plant directly into the standing green cover crop.
“We are green for about 11 months out of the year,” Clark said.
They have also introduced small grains into their rotation, which also allows them the chance to plant an even-more-diverse cover-crop blend after the grain harvest in summer. Most often they plant a blend of eight or more species consisting of field peas, soybean, red clover, sunn hemp, sunflower, winter rye, tillage radish and turnip – among others.
In addition to cover crops their entire cropping system is no-till, topped off with precision nutrient management. The precision nutrient management emphasizes the “4 Rs” – right source, right rate, right time and right place – while utilizing global-positioning-system data to geo-reference soil-sample locations, input and yield data. Nutrients are applied according to the data collected by the system.
“It’s great to see the Clarks taking these innovative steps toward good soil-health practices as a large dairy in an area with challenging topography and be so successful at it,” said Joe Schmelz, district conservationist for Grant County. “They can really be an example to other operations on how farms can benefit from implementing soil-health practices.”
The Clarks plan to continue to utilize programs like the Environmental Quality Incentives Program to build their soil health across their entire operation, especially to increase water infiltration and decrease erosion as much as possible.
“Water infiltration is a big one,” Clark said. “If we can keep the water and soil here on our farms it’s only going to make everyone’s life better.”
