Passion for farming means success
Vernon County Service Center staff
VERNON COUNTY, Wis. – Tom Sharratt always knew what he wanted to do – farm! Growing up in Milwaukee, he gained farm experience during summer vacations by working on farms in Dane County, Wisconsin. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-College of Agriculture, spent 21 years in the Army and 11 years teaching high school in Des Moines before returning to Wisconsin. Following three years teaching at Purdue University, he began his search for “the farm.”
The Driftless Area region appealed to him. While driving through Vernon County he found a farm with some good farmland, a tobacco allotment that could help pay the mortgage, some good hunting ground and privacy. The farm neighbors agreed to help manage the farm while he completed his military career; they also taught him a lot about farming in the Driftless Area.
His wife, Sharon Sharratt, grew up on a small subsistence farm in southern Iowa; she worked at Farmer’s Home Administration prior to their marriage. Being a “farm girl at heart,” she said she shares her husband’s passion for caring for the land. Together they purchased a valley farm near the original ridge farm, gaining a nice home and useable outbuildings. Most recently they purchased a 40-acre parcel adjoining their ridge farm.
Early decisions in consultation with the farm manager led Tom Sharratt to take highly erodible land out of cropland and pasture, instead planting thousands of black walnut and pine trees. He continued contour-strip cropping and constructed a small retention dam to address erosion issues. The newest addition to their farm required major black locust removal. That was done with assistance from a good friend with a chain saw and a crew of high school students piling brush. Soon after the “Timber Coulee Tree Farm” was established, where the couple now hosts Westby High School field trips – teaching forestry and conservation on their tree farm.
The Sharratts began in 2016 to apply for assistance through the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service-Environmental Quality Incentives Program to address brush management and forest-stand improvement. Since then the Sharratts have completed one Environmental Quality Incentives Program contract and are completing practices on two additional projects.
Flooding has been addressed on the stream running through the valley farm, with assistance from a Regional Conservation Partnership Program contract. The assistance provided stream-habitat improvement, obstruction removal, and streambank and shoreline protection.
“Tom and Sharon are true conservation stewards who continue to actively promote sustainable land use,” said Sam Skemp, a now-retired Vernon County district conservationist. “The planning and programs that (the Natural Resources Conservation Service) and our partners offer fits their objectives closely.”
All the couple’s woodland is enrolled in the Managed Forest Program. Sharratt intends to follow research conducted in 1933 by the U.S. Soil Conservation Service in the same watershed – the first such studies in the nation. He plans to follow those studies in continuing contour farming on his cropland.
The couple are looking to the long-term future of their land. To preserve their efforts in caring for their land, they have put all 271 acres into a conservation easement with the Mississippi Valley Conservancy. Their legacy will be to protect their beloved land from subdivision or nonagricultural development, and ensure its use for wildlife and sustainable farming.
Couple burns for success
Dunn County Service Center staff
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. – John Thomas and wife, Kathy Ruggles, are wildlife and prairie enthusiasts. Their involvement in the Downsville Sportsmen’s Club and the Chippewa Savanna Prairie Enthusiasts Chapter attest to their conservation ethic. They allow the Sportsman’s Club to host its annual fishing event on their property in the flood-plain lakes of the Red Cedar River. That allows attendees to view and learn about habitat modifications and its benefits. As members of the local Prairie Enthusiasts, the couple also leads the burn program for the chapter and are active in educating landowners regarding the benefits of controlled burning. They’ve used fire to fight back overgrown brush and reclaim native-prairie species on their property in Outagamie County, reminiscent of pre-settlement days.
As the couple’s interest in wildlife habitat grew, they researched options to further improve their property. The sandy riparian corridors, mixed areas of oak forest and non-profitable sandy agricultural fields became the highlights of their focus. They reached out to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resource Conservation Service-Menomonie Service Center. With technical planning from the Driftless Area Landscape Conservation Initiative and financial assistance through the USDA’s Environmental Quality Incentives Program, a seed mix was hand-selected and a detailed site-preparation plan was prescribed. A wildlife biologist with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources assisted in preparing a continuation-of-care management plan, which included a mowing and prescribed-burn schedule.
By the fourth year of establishment the Thomas prairie had reached a maturation ready for the prescribed fire phase of the management plan. Using oxbows and other natural features of the Red Cedar River, the burn would be controlled well enough to include both the oak forest and the restored prairie. After the initial burn, fire-intolerant plants were set back and new plant species were rejuvenated in the oak forest.
Eight years into the prescribed-burning-management plan, the couple are seeing a large increase in diversity – including crucial fire-tolerant plants and even some rare plant species they had never before seen on their property.
“The amount of different forb species we have seen since the fire has been remarkable,” Ruggles said.
With local weather patterns reaching their extremes for precipitation and drought during the past few growing seasons, local botanists have identified even more rare plants on the restored property.
“Working with John and Kathy has been a pleasure,” said John Sippl, USDA district conservationist in Menomonie, Wisconsin. “They are true conservationists and understand fire is part of the ecological process.”
The couple plans to continue to utilize and advocate for prescribed fire as a land-management care plan. Their restored prairie and forest site will continue to be used for conservation education as it receives regular use by the Chippewa Savanna Chapter of The Prairie Enthusiasts for fishing events and for other conservation-focused functions.
Barn fire rallies new partnerships
People are also reading…
Manitowoc County Service Center Staff
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. – No farmer ever expects tragedy to strike his or her operation. When it does, many may not be prepared with what steps to take next after devastation occurs.
Manitowoc County dairy farmers William and Todd Schroeder, father and son, were milking cows in mid-August 2021 inside their barn when a fire started inexplicably. With little time to react, as the one-story structure filled with smoke and flames the Schroeders lost more than 50 dairy cows along with two calves in the barn fire. Early the following morning Matt Rataczak, the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service-Manitowoc County district conservationist, received a phone call from the Francis Creek Fire Department chief. He was notifying the agency of the deceased animals and seeking advice on proper handling.
Rataczak contacted Jae Sutherland, the Natural Resources Conservation Service’s northeast-area agricultural engineer, and Kathy Turner, the Natural Resources Conservation Service’s northeast-area soil scientist, to ask for help on the Schroeder farm. The Schroeders had not worked with the agency before but by late morning Natural Resources Conservation Service staff, including two major-land-resource-area soil scientists, were on-site to complete soils investigations. The investigation would ensure that the soil met the criteria to bury the deceased cattle properly.
The agency staff also ensured the site met the specifications of the Conservation Practice Standard 368 Burial – Emergency Animal Mortality Management. The Schroeders were eager to lay their lost animals to rest because the summer temperatures lingered in the 90s. Rataczak assured father and son that the staff was working to devise a proper burial plan that would meet the standards and specifications for their unique farm situation, and confirm all protocols were being followed for proper burial.
While agency staff were still on-site, Rataczak initiated an early-start waiver for Practice 368, funded through the USDA’s Environmental Quality Incentives Program. With the help of several Natural Resources Conservation Service agency units, including the coordination of engineering, soils, resources, area and state office staff, the waiver was approved within hours. The soils investigation resulted in a proper burial plan.
“I’m so thankful for … all the (Natural Resources Conservation Service) trainings I have participated in regularly over the years to prepare me for a situation like this,” Rataczak said. “My training certainly came in handy. As soon as I received that phone call I jumped into action. I knew (the Natural Resources Conservation Service) could help out the Schroeder farm during such a catastrophic event. That’s what (the Natural Resources Conservation Service) is here for, to help farmers in need and make a positive difference.”
An initial 12-inch layer of straw was required to be placed in the bottom of the approved shallow burial trench. Knowing the Schroeders had lost most of their hay storage in the barn fire, a neighboring farm soon arrived with a wagon-load of straw and the burial process began. By that evening the family’s lost dairy cattle had been laid to rest through the help of partnerships and cooperation of the community and multiple agency staff.
Before the barn fire the Schroeder family had discussed retiring from the dairy-farm business. In the wake of their loss they decided to cease all operations going forward. They applied for Natural Resources Conservation Service funding to receive some financial-relief compensation.
Grandpa’s dairy farm begins anew
Outagamie County Service Center staff
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. – Hunter Strebig knew he wanted to farm when he graduated from high school. Not afraid of long hours or hard work, he worked in construction right out of high school and raised a few beef cattle on his grandpa’s farm while attending Fox Valley Technical College in Appleton, Wisconsin. He knew he wanted to expand his beef operation and hoped his grandpa’s farm was the place for that to happen.
His grandpa had his doubts and wasn’t encouraging at first, but Strebig was ready for the challenge. In the family since the 1900s, the farm was a successful dairy farm until 1998. Because his grandpa wanted to keep the farm in the family, Strebig was able to buy 80 acres. He began converting the family farm into a profitable, sustainable beef operation. The farm is close to the Fox Cities, just outside the small village of Hortonville in northeast Wisconsin. It was a perfect location for the business he had in mind.
While Strebig was attended college, a guest speaker from the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service in Appleton talked during one of his agriculture classes. That initial exposure prompted him to visit his service center and apply for the USDA’s Environmental Quality Incentives Program to help make his plan for his grandpa’s farm a reality. He was already raising a few beef cattle but wanted to create a more-sustainable farming operation. As a beginning farmer, he knew technical and financial assistance were going to be a great benefit.
There were several challenges Strebig had mapped out on the property that he aimed to improve. He gave the farm a new name – Morning Breeze Farm – and made many improvements to the buildings on his own. He worked with the Natural Resources Conservation Service on the planning of a rotational-grazing system. Through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program, he planted pastures, built fences and installed seasonal waterlines. A culvert crossing and grass buffer were installed to keep cattle out of a ditch that needed to be crossed to access the new pastures.
Strebig wanted to have the cattle on-pasture in the winter to bale-graze because he understood the value of having manure on the pastures instead of in the barn. But for that to happen he needed to install a waterer in the new pasture, which was now further from the barn and main waterline.
The Environmental Quality Incentives Program could not assist with the extra cost of running electric wire so he opted to install a Cobett waterer, which requires no electricity and no concrete pad. Mounted on a 10-foot-deep, 24-inch-diameter polyethylene tube, the Cobett waterer is heated entirely through the conduction of geothermal heat from the earth.
Currently at Morning Breeze Farm there are 20 cow-calf pairs and more than 20 young stock being raised on intensively managed pastures, rotated to a new paddock daily during the growing season.
“Rotational grazing benefits both our cows and the land,” Strebig said. “Carefully managing the pastures helps us ensure the cattle are eating quality forage, which leads to high-quality meat.”
His beef is sold as Certified Grass-fed, which requires livestock be raised entirely on an outdoor pasture and fed a 100 percent grass and forage diet. Strebig said he recognizes the benefits of managing his pastures according to his Natural Resources Conservation Services-approved grazing plan – the forage-balance requirements and how managing the land in that sustainable way is valuable to his business.
Along with farm co-manager, Maggie Elliott, Strebig has plans to improve and expand the farm. Plans include continuing to update online sales of beef, pork, chicken and seasonal garden produce, as well as possible expansion of their pasture and a new venture to partner with a Wisconsin restaurant to supply grass-fed beef.
Morning Breeze Farm has maintained a connection with Fox Valley Technical College, offering online videos to promote grazing. Strebig continues to work closely with the Natural Resources Conservation Services staff at the Appleton Service Center. His next goal is to improve pollinator habitat on his farm by applying for the Conservation Stewardship Program.
Visit www.wi.nrcs.usda.gov for more information.