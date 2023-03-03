Forester makes big impact
Juneau County Service Center staff
JUNEAU COUNTY, Wis. – Forester Lee Herek grew up on a game farm outside of Stevens Point, Wisconsin, where his family raised pheasants and quail for sport. His father in 1985 orchestrated a timber harvest on his property so Herek saw first-hand at an early age the benefits of proper forest management. After high school he attended the College of Natural Resources at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point; he decided to major in forestry. After receiving his degree he worked for several years in private industry before settling with his wife and family in Elroy, Wisconsin. He struck out on his own in 2008 as a consulting forester.
During his career Herek has worked with hundreds of landowners – developing forest-stewardship plans, managing timber harvests, and performing timber-stand improvements on thousands of acres. He began in 2016 to collaborate with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service programs division, writing forest-stewardship plans under the agency’s Environmental Quality Incentives Program. He’s responsible for writing 25 different plans in Juneau County alone, and 10 additional landowners have contracted him to draft their future land-stewardship plans.
“Lee’s knowledge of how to properly manage a woods has benefited so many people in Juneau County,” said Jon Field, a district conservationist with the Natural Resources Conservation Service’s Mauston Service Center. “The forest-stewardship plans Lee writes form the basis for the next 25 years of a landowner’s timber management. Not only do the pulp and lumber industries benefit from following these plans, but the forest is more productive and wildlife species have better habitat.”
Practicing what he preaches, Herek and his family spend a lot of time on their own 200 acres of woods in Plymouth Township, Wisconsin. He enrolled his forest plot in 2019 in the Natural Resources Conservation Service’s Conservation Stewardship Program, which called for 500 trees per year to be planted in forest openings and grassy fields. During the past 15 years his property has seen a large thinning for oak regeneration, as well as the establishment of 3- to 4-acre-patch clear cuts in strategic areas for aspen regeneration. The family has also developed large pollinator plots throughout their property. Herek’s dedication to forest management, his partnership with Natural Resources Conservation Service programs and his demonstrated conservation ethic will continue to benefit private land throughout south-central Wisconsin for decades to come.
Grassed waterways help control erosion
Rock County Service Center staff
People are also reading…
Dennis Green has worked his whole life on his family’s 340-acre farm in Rock Count, Wisconsin. For two generations spanning six decades the Green family has continually worked to improve their land. The family currently has about 100 dairy cows; they grow corn, soybeans, hay and alfalfa, among other crops.
Norman Tadt, an affiliate conservation specialist with the Rock County Land Conservation Department – in agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service – has worked with the Green family for the majority of his career.
“It’s a generational thing out on that farm,” Tadt said, referring to the conservation efforts made toward preventing soil erosion.
Tadt worked with Green’s father before the current generation took over the farm, installing conservation practices like grassed waterways and buffer strips. They completed a streambank-restoration project with the help of funding provided by the Natural Resources Conservation Service’s Environmental Quality Incentives Program.
Throughout his farming career Dennis Green has partnered with the Natural Resources Conservation Service through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program to combat soil erosion with proper management and the installation of grassed waterways. He works to keep the waterways clear of weeds and trees, and as a result is able to produce hay for his cows from them. Through time the existing waterways will fill with sediment. But with the help of new Environmental Quality Incentives Program contracts they can be reconstructed to function as they were designed to do.
After two decades of preventing erosion throughout the field, one of Green’s waterways had filled with a considerable amount of sediment and undergone natural reconstruction that occurs through time. Through cooperation between the Natural Resources Conservation Service, and the Glacierland Resource Conservation and Development Council, the waterway was redesigned to ensure it would meet current field conditions and not cause any erosion issues to the neighboring farm.
Craig Felt is a former Natural Resources Conservation Service affiliate soil-conservation technician for Glacierland. Erik Swanson is a Natural Resources Conservation Service civil engineer from the Madison Field Office in Wisconsin. The two partnered to help complete the project survey and redesign. Once the design was completed the construction of the waterway was done by on-site contractors Chuck Stanhope and Tom Cash.
After the waterway was reshaped, the grass grew back more lush than before. It was once again deep enough to allow water to flow through during larger rain events.
The grassed waterways on Green’s farm are currently meeting his erosion-control needs. Future plans for the farm center around maintaining the existing waterways through weed and brush control, and potential reconstruction as the practices age. Green has expressed interest in partnering with the Natural Resources Conservation Service for future conservation endeavors, including projects on any land he may purchase going forward to help address erosion-control needs as they arise.
Visit www.wi.nrcs.usda.gov for more information.