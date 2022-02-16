Success: From grazing to stream restoration

Saint Croix County staff
U.S. Army veteran Jerod Anderson grew up on a farm. He currently grazes beef cattle with his family in the Cady Township of Saint Croix County, Wisconsin. The grass-fed-beef operation consists of almost 20 acres of pasture; he follows a prescribed grazing plan.
The Anderson family was looking at strategies to control erosion due to abnormally severe and frequent rain events on their lands. The local U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency put Jerod Anderson in touch with soil-conservation staff from the Natural Resources Conservation Service’s Baldwin County Service Center. Agency staff Luke Breitenbach and Jeff Kitelinger visited the Anderson-family farm. They discussed options to update equipment and considered updating farm practices in order to address soil loss and gullies on the farm.
Kitelinger suggested permanently seeding down a pasture as well as managed grazing as an alternative to continuous row crops. Breitenbach then explained how applying for the USDA’s Environmental Quality Incentives Program could potentially help cost-share certain components needed to put Anderson cropland into a functional grazing operation.
“My wife and I had considered grazing in the past,” Anderson said. “But with the required fencing and need for water, that option was not financially possible at the time. After evaluating possibilities with (Environmental Quality Incentives Program) assistance, converting our cash-crop farm into a grazing operation seemed like a viable transition for us. We decided to move forward with the application process.
“The FSA and (the Natural Resources Conservation Service) were helpful with eligibility and contracting administration. A few months into the application process an intent-to-proceed letter arrived in the mail. And shortly after we had a contract.”
Implementation began. Currently the Anderson farm has a prescribed grazing plan that includes water, fence and a continuous cover of vigorous grasses and clovers.
“As with all things around the farm, completing tasks and paying the bills can be stressful,” Anderson said. “The Baldwin County (Natural Resources Conservation Service) staff have always been available for technical assistance, and the financial side has always been timely and without any problems.”
It gives his family great pleasure, he said, to see clean and healthy animals on pasture that’s not over-grazed, in addition to having access to a clean, reliable water supply.
“Our ground can now withstand up-to-5-inch rains with no erosion problems,” he said. “Although change can be hard, this was the right move for us and we appreciate the (Environmental Quality Incentives Program) assistance through (the Natural Resources Conservation Service).”
He plans to continue to administer prescribed grazing through his Environmental Quality Incentives Program contract as he adds to his growing beef herd each year, with the possibility to convert more acres to pasture in the future. He hopes to reach a carrying capacity that meets his goals, while sustainably managing his pastures.
Prescribed grazing is a proven method to enhance a grazing system by providing quality forage, improving overall soil health and benefitting a wide variety of pollinators and other wildlife species.
Breitenbach and Kitelinger agree that working with Anderson has been a great experience and example of creating conservation on the ground.
“We appreciate Jerod’s efforts and would like to thank him for making conservation a priority on his farm,” Breitenbach said.
Trempealeau County staff
Ron Halama’s parents in 1942 purchased 167 acres in the township of Chimney Rock, which is located in central Trempealeau County, Wisconsin, north of the city of Independence. Ron Halama and his wife, Marita Halama, raised a son and a daughter while running the family dairy farm – until 1994 when they sold the cows. Since then they’ve raised heifers and steers. Currently the couple own 300 acres, which consists of a no-till corn and soybean rotation.
Ron Halama came into the Trempealeau County U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Service Center in spring 2019, to discuss streambank erosion occurring along the banks of Chimney Rock Creek. He met with Ryan Swatek, the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service district conservationist.
Halama has a Class II trout stream that empties into Elk Creek, which eventually flows into Bugle Lake within the city limits of Independence. The city of Independence recently dredged out tons of sediment from Bugle Lake in hopes of restoring its natural capacity. Halama wanted to look at installing trout habitat into sections of the stream.
With the assistance of soil-conservation technician Angela Fischer, in spring 2020 Halama was awarded a contract through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program Regional Conservation Partnership Program’s Driftless Area Habitat for the Wild and Rare. On the furthest-southern 2,500 feet of streambank, Halama removed 1.1 acres of trees. He installed 35 instream wood structures, five instream rock placements, and 1,175 feet of streambank and shoreline protection. He incorporated 3.5 acres of field border along the stream edge.
With only a third of the streambank area completed, Halama applied again in fall 2020 to continue working north along the stream corridor. In March 2021 he was awarded a second contract funded through the Driftless Area Habitat for the Wild & Rare Phase 2. He’s currently in the process of removing an acre of trees and brush, installing 310 feet of streambank protection and shaping an acre of streambank. He’s installing 10 instream rock placements, 22 instream wood structures and one lunker structure, along with 1.2 acres of another field border.
“I want to be part of the solution and not part of the problem,” he said. “Bugle Lake is downstream of my property and I want to do what I can to keep it in the best shape. I have never done anything that anyone would remember, so I did this.”
Halama’s future plans are to complete the third and final phase of his streambank corridor. He plans to continue to work with the partners that helped make this all happen – the Elk Rod and Gun Club, Trout Unlimited, the Trempealeau County Department of Land Management and the Natural Resources Conservation Service. His stream-restoration project will open more than a mile stretch of stream corridor that will include a public fishing easement.
Visit www.wi.nrcs.usda.gov for more information.