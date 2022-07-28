Success: Learn fun, profitable grazing

“Solbakken” in Danish means “sunny hill,” which is a fitting name for the picturesque Solbakken Farm located just south of Waupaca, Wisconsin. With rolling hills and large wetlands, the rotationally grazed beef farm is operated by Art and Rheta Richardson. Purchased by her grandfather in 1920, the farm has been in agricultural production ever since. It’s evolved from wheat to dairy, and now to grazing.
After selling the dairy herd in 2006 due to an injury, the couple began thinking about alternative ways to farm. They discussed grazing in 2011 with Lisa Neuenfeldt, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service district conservationist for the Waupaca Service Center. The discussion was followed by on-farm visits from staff with both the USDA’s Resource Conservation and Development Program, and the National Resources Conservation Service. They began the planning process.
Art and Rheta Richardson in 2012 utilized the USDA’s Environmental Quality Incentives Program for the first time, and began rotationally grazing 62 acres. Through an additional Environmental Quality Incentives Program signup and the USDA’s Conservation Stewardship Program, they are now successfully grazing 215 acres and managing a busy direct-marketing beef business. Their operation also includes stockpiling forage for late-fall grazing and bale grazing in the winter months.
When asked what they are most proud of, the Richardsons list several actions.
• conserving the land and improving water quality
• recycling nutrients on the farm
• producing all their own feed
• providing habitat for earthworms, monarchs, pollinators and waterfowl
• having healthy animals
The couple are especially proud of the community pride that comes from local people who support the way they are producing food and improving the environment. They take pride in the resiliency of Solbakken Farm and the pasture’s ability to easily withstand periods of drought or heavy rain due to their healthy soils.
Although a lot of work goes into managing a successful farm, Art and Rheta Richardson say “It’s fun!” They are always making improvements to their operation, which include a finished new fence and livestock pipeline project.
“It’s a real joy being able to work with the Richardsons and watch the farm’s evolution,” Neuenfeldt said.
The Richardsons say they hope to continue to improve the farm for many years to come.
Visit www.wi.nrcs.usda.gov for more information.