Success: Managed grazing = land recovery

SHELL LAKE, Wis. – Tim Bandoli owns and operates Bandoli Family Ranch near Shell Lake in Burnett County. The operation consists of 120 acres and a cow-calf beef operation. He also raises feeder cattle. He sells the majority of his beef at local farmers markets, grocery stores and to community members.
When Bandoli took ownership of the property in 2018, much of the land was annually planted in row crops. The soils were heavily compacted and the cropland rarely received any soil amendments. So he partnered with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service. He was awarded a contract through the service’s Environmental Quality Incentives Program, resulting in the development and implementation of a prescribed grazing system.
Bandoli converted 55 acres of cropland to pasture. Fencing and other facilitating conservation practices were installed to support a prescribed grazing system. He’s now moving his livestock to a fresh paddock every day.
“It’s truly remarkable to see how the land has recovered since Tim began implementing a prescribed grazing system,” said Ron Spiering, district conservationist. “Despite having little rainfall this (past) summer, Tim’s pastures are doing remarkably well and it’s a testament of the resiliency of his healthy soil during a drought
Bandoli said he’s committed to growing and managing his operation. He attended a “Grazing for Profit” class in Montana, and continues to attend other trainings and classes to benefit his farm’s conservation resiliency.
His future plans for the farm include further subdividing his paddocks so they are 300 feet wide, which will allow him to move his temporary fence more efficiently while implementing a more-intensive grazing system.
Visit www.wi.nrcs.usda.gov and bandolifamilyranch.com for more information.