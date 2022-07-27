Success: Minimize fire risk with treatment

In July 2019 a catastrophic straight-line-wind event hit the heart of Langlade County, Wisconsin, destroying thousands of acres of forestland. For 15 years Chris Johnson had been carefully managing his 40-acre lot through the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources-Managed Forest Law program – only to see his hard work completely destroyed in less than one day.
Like so many other landowners across Wisconsin, Johnson looked for guidance on how to move forward. He had heard through word of mouth about possible assistance through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, so he immediately called his local field office.
Staff at the Natural Resources Conservation Service’s Antigo field office provided Johnson the necessary steps to move forward with a planning process. A site visit was conducted to determine the extent of the damage.
“The level of damage was almost indescribable; you had portions of your land almost completely leveled and other portions you could hardly walk through,” said Josh Suenkel, soil conservationist for the Antigo office.
Johnson’s application was selected for funding through the USDA’s Environmental Quality Incentives Program, with the goal of implementing 30 acres of woody-residue treatment. The treatment helps reduce hazardous fuels for fires as well as the risk of harmful insects and diseases.
“It will never be the same again, but I am thankful for (the Natural Resources Conservation Service) providing a way to move forward,” he said.
Since the completion of the woody-residue treatment Johnson has elected to continue working with the service through its Conservation Stewardship Program. He hopes future implementation of tree- and shrub-site preparation and establishment will help create the foundational blocks to move forward with his forestland rehabilitation.
Visit www.wi.nrcs.usda.gov for more information.