Success: Oak seeding restores forest

Barron County staff
A derecho storm in July 2019 ravaged much of northern Wisconsin. Almost 250,000 acres were impacted throughout the state. The heaviest-hit areas included Polk, Barron, Oconto and Lincoln counties. The 120-acre Jorgenson family forest was directly in the storm’s path; most of the forestland was severely damaged.
Rod Jorgenson took action; he began a salvage logging process to remove downed and damaged timber. The western edge of the forest, consisting of a northern-hardwood mix, was the most critically damaged, with almost 100 percent tree mortality.
Jorgenson contacted the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service to apply for the Environmental Quality Incentives Program. He wanted to pursue options for introducing an oak component into the forestland.
“I wanted to try something different to diversify the forest, and the (Environmental Quality Incentives Program) was available to help,” he said.
He worked with Patrick Richter, Natural Resources Conservation Service district conservationist; Michelle Cliff, Natural Resources Conservation Service soil conservationist; and Jared Elm, Ruff Grouse Society forest-wildlife specialist. A plan was developed to direct-seed red-oak acorns into 6.1 acres of the most damaged areas.
Once Environmental Quality Incentives Program funding was approved, a bulldozer was used to prepare the site. The downed and damaged timber had been logged but the tree tops, stumps and vegetative layer didn’t provide an adequate seed bed. Site preparation, Natural Resources Conservation Service conservation practice 490, was utilized to provide mineral soil for proper acorn germination. Without seed-bed preparation the acorns would have been shaded out by competing vegetation. They would have had a difficult time reaching optimal temperatures to properly germinate.
“I was glad (the Environmental Quality Incentives Program) had a scenario for this project to help the landowner restore the property after this catastrophic storm,” Richter said.
Jorgenson purchased acorns from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources State Nursery program. He used a seeding rate of 2 bushels per acre. A grapple head on a skid steer was used to create furrows for the acorns and then they were hand-seeded. After seeding, the skid steer and a drag were used to close the furrows and ensure good seed-to-soil contact of the seeded acorns. With full sunlight and little competition, the acorns have an opportunity to thrive.
Monitoring of the planting area in the future is essential; northern-hardwood species will naturally seed into it. Jorgenson’s long-term goal is to have a strong oak component in the forest. In five to 10 years timber-stand improvement to release oak from faster-growing species – such as red maple and aspen – may be needed to ensure the long-term success of the planting. Natural Resources Conservation Service staff say they look forward to continuing conservation efforts with the Jorgensons.
Visit www.wi.nrcs.usda.gov for more information.