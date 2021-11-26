Success: Organics provide fresh flavor

WESTBY, Wis. – Organics are at the heart of Tiffany Cade’s passion for providing her community with produce that has fresh and local flavor. Deep Rooted Organics is a Certified Organic Farm near Westby.
The unfortunate loss of Cade’s stepfather in 2012 left Ski Hill Greenhouses without management. She knew, with her passion for organic farming, she wanted to take over the greenhouses as a tribute to him, she said. She and her partner, Jimmy Fackert, began planning their move and preparing for the next growing season. Cade had been traveling and living in Chicago, working for an organic-vegetable farm and completing various community-farming projects. Fackert came from the Detroit area. Both had grown up with country roots and were ready to move back to rural life. They decided to purchase the Ski Hill Greenhouse business in 2013 and moved to Wisconsin.
Through seven seasons the couple has managed the farm productively, making many changes and updates. Both Cade and Fackert said they value organic methods and care deeply for the environment. They chose the name Deep Rooted Organics for the re-envisioned farm and immediately made the leap to be certified-organic. Farm yields and markets have both increased, with an annual production of more than 35,000 pounds of tomatoes – all sold within 60 miles of the farm. Produce is delivered twice-weekly to ensure freshness and quality, to local restaurants, grocery stores and co-ops. Deep Rooted’s produce is also available at the farm and at farmers markets in La Crosse and Viroqua, Wisconsin.
The farm grows more than just tomatoes. The two producers grow a wide variety of certified-organic vegetables and herb seedlings, along with a selection of annuals, perennials and native plants. One of the farm’s greenhouses is used as a nursery in the early season to offer a large selection of certified-organic vegetable and herb seedlings. The greenhouse is also used for annual bedding plants, baskets and planters. Visitors can expect those during late spring and early summer. From spring to late fall, the farm offers cut flowers as well as a wide variety of tomatoes, peppers and specialty produce.
Cade and Fackert have always cared about their land and are interested in ensuring it’s healthy, they said, while also meeting their business needs. As a beginning farmer in 2012, Cade reached out to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service. She learned about seasonal high tunnels being funded through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program; she applied and was funded. Considered a Natural Resources Conservation Service beginning farmer at the time – someone who has not operated a farm for more than 10 consecutive years – she was able to qualify for special incentives and streamlined delivery of technical and financial assistance.
A high-tunnel system, commonly called a “hoop house,” is an increasingly popular conservation practice for organic farmers; it’s available with financial assistance through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program. With high-tunnel systems farmers can improve plant quality and soil quality, reduce nutrient and pesticide transportation, improve air quality through reduced transportation inputs, and reduce energy use by providing consumers with a local source of fresh produce.
High tunnels protect plants from severe weather and allow farmers to extend growing seasons – growing earlier in the spring, later in the fall and sometimes year-round. High tunnels prevent direct rainfall from reaching plants. Farmers can use precise tools like drip irrigation to efficiently deliver water and nutrients. The practice also offers farmers a greater ability to control pests, and can even protect plants from pollen and pesticide drift.
Perhaps the best thing about high tunnels for Cade is they help her provide the surrounding community with healthy, organic and local food for much of the year – food that requires less energy and transportation inputs.
As a beginning farmer interested in organic farming, she was a great fit for Natural Resources Conservation Service programs. The completed seasonal high tunnel has been invaluable to extending the growing season for Deep Rooted’s specialty crops.
Cade in 2014 again partnered with the Natural Resources Conservation Service, receiving a contract through the Conservation Stewardship Program. The Conservation Stewardship Program can help organic farmers like Cade by building on existing conservation efforts while also strengthening operations. Cade partnered through the Conservation Stewardship Program to improve the soil health of the remaining 15 acres of land on the farm that had become worn-out through a history of conventional farming methods.
“Tiffany and Jimmy are enthusiastic promoters and providers of locally grown food in southwest Wisconsin,” said Sam Skemp, Natural Resources Conservation Service district conservationist. “Their success and growth during challenging times in the agriculture sector has been great to witness. Deep Rooted’s partnership through the Conservation Stewardship Program to build their soil health with conservation practices is key to making their farm sustainable over time. This program aligns really well with their organic needs and goals.”
Because the first high tunnel was such as success, Deep Rooted applied for funding through the 2020 Environmental Quality Incentives Program to expand their fresh-produce and cut-flower capacity with an additional seasonal high tunnel. They were selected for funding and installed a second tunnel. They have also chosen to continue their soil-health efforts through the Conservation Stewardship Program by renewing their contract to complete more soil-health practices.
Cade’s interested in pursuing how to save energy on the organic farm, she said. She’s applied to the 2021 Environmental Quality Incentives Program On-Farm Energy Initiative. That initiative helps farmers make voluntary improvements that can boost energy efficiency on the farm. Through the initiative farmers can receive financial assistance in completing an energy audit, to inventory and analyze farm systems that use energy, and identify opportunities to improve efficiency through development of an Agricultural Energy Management Plan.
Farmers can look into reducing input costs, increasing productivity per unit of energy consumed by equipment and lighting. They can reduce air pollutants and greenhouse-gas emissions caused when energy is generated for agricultural use.
Cade has recently invested in solar for the farm.
“I am very pleased to see Tiffany take her conservation efforts one step further by applying for an energy audit,” Skemp said. “She’s very interested in pursuing additional energy-efficiency practices, and more-efficient heaters and lighting in her high tunnels and greenhouses.”
Cade’s committed to improving the health of her land and developing healthy ecosystems, including also looking into options for providing more habitat for beneficial insects and pollinators. She said she has plans to partner with the Natural Resources Conservation Service again to complete a pollinator planting on the farm.
COVID-19 introduced additional challenges in 2020 to connecting producers and customers. Cade continues to adapt with the times by expanding the use of online resources as well as adjusting access to products beyond the traditional farmers-market sources.
“Tiffany and Jimmy have been a pleasure to work with,” Skemp said. “They are very enthusiastic about our partnership and speak often about the benefits of (Natural Resources Conservation Service) programs to others.
“We’re thankful they’re advocates; farmers call our (Natural Resources Conservation Service) center often referencing Tiffany and Jimmy. The (Natural Resources Conservation Service) looks forward to continuing to help Deep Rooted thrive as an organic farm and assist other organic farmers too.”
Visit www.wi.nrcs.usda.gov for more information.
Tivoli Gough is a state public-affairs specialist in Wisconsin for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service. Sam Skemp is a district conservationist with the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service. Visit www.wi.nrcs.usda.gov for more information.