Success: partner for better farm

RUSK COUNTY, Wis. -- Sherri and Dale Goss in 2017 bought a small 80‐acre farm in south-central Rusk County, with the idea of turning it into something big.
Rusk County is known for its large tag-alder swamps and the Blue Hills. But the Goss farm is situated in an area of sandy soils. Given the restrictions of the soils, the couple set out to establish a diverse operation centered on soil health and pasture management. They currently raise Hereford-beef cow‐calf pairs, ducks, meat chickens, laying hens and, his favorite, guinea fowl.
With a strong desire to increase soil health and productivity on the farm, the couple wanted to put a plan of action in place. Having been to several grazing walks and having met staff from the River Country RC&D, they knew they had a network to fall back on. After they worked with the River Country organization to develop a grazing plan, Sherri Goss sought out the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service and the Rusk County Land Conservation Department to help implement that plan.
The couple hosted a grazing walk Sept. 14, 2019, on their farm to showcase how powerful successful partnerships can be. The Goss Farm underwent a tremendous transformation that same year.
With help from the Natural Resources Conservation Service’s Environmental Quality Incentives Program, they planted a diverse mix of forage, installed almost 2 miles of fence, laid thousands of feet of water pipeline and placed several watering facilities to support rotational grazing on the farm.
Dale Goss said, “Working with (the Natural Resources Conservation Service and the Rusk County Land Conservation Department), the Northwest Grazers Network and River Country has really helped to reduce the anxiety and risk associated with such a large undertaking on the farm.”
Other improvements on the farm included planting of annual forage for the cattle to graze while the pastures were being established. Dale and Sherri Goss teamed up with Rusk County Land Conservation to also install frost-free permanent water, so the cattle can be out‐wintered on pasture.
The couple plans to continue the good work they already have well underway. After part of a grazing season, Dale Goss realized the need for more interior fence to better control grazing effort by the animals.
Patrick Richter, Rusk County district conservationist for the Natural Resources Conservation Service said, “Prescribed grazing is as much art as it is science. Constant monitoring of animal health and pasture condition is needed to ensure success, and (the Natural Resources Conservation Service) has the tools to allow producers to do this.”
Sherri Goss said she's also excited to increase herd size now that the system is up and running.
Tivoli Gough is a public-affairs specialist for the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Natural Resources Conservation Service in Wisconsin.