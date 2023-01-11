Vast fields feed world amid struggle

Editor’s note: I took a pilgrimage through the lands of agriculture in 2022, from Wisconsin through Minnesota to Manitoba and Saskatchewan. The world of agriculture changes across those miles in vast ways – both physically and in culture. This is a continuation of a story that began in the Aug. 18, 2022, issue of Agri-View.
Crossing the border from Minnesota into Manitoba, the landscape changes quickly. It becomes a land of vast conventional agriculture. Farms across the Prairies, Quebec and Southern Ontario in Canada cover about 154 million acres, according to Canada’s agriculture department.
“MOM’s Way” stretches from the Minnesota border to the Trans-Canada Highway. A series of highways, the “way” connects Manitoba, Ontario and Minnesota – MOM. Many of its segments are based on the Old Dawson Trail, the first all-Canadian route between Thunder Bay, Ontario, and Winnipeg, Manitoba.
Winnipeg, the province’s capital and largest city, sprouts suddenly from the prairie at the confluence of the Red and Assiniboine rivers. The name comes from the Western Cree words for “muddy water,” according to Britannica. A trading center for Indigenous peoples long before the arrival of Europeans, it’s the traditional territory of the Anishinaabe, Ininew, Oji-Cree, Dene and Dakota. French traders built Fort-Rouge there in 1738. Currently it looks like any other modern industrial city, surrounded by featureless subdivisions.
But as soon as the highway leaves city limits, the modern city’s roots are obvious. Winnipeg is considered the headquarters of the Canadian grain industry – in large part thanks to the Canadian Pacific’s transcontinental tracks arriving in Winnipeg in 1885. Grain elevators now hang on the necklace of rail tracks stretching across the prairies, with handfuls of houses and small businesses clustered around them.
The city sits where it does because of the Red River of the North, which starts on the Minnesota-North Dakota border; it flows northward for 545 miles before emptying into Lake Winnipeg. The valley of the river’s drainage area of 40,200 miles was once the floor of glacial Lake Agassiz, according to Britannica. The ancient lake’s silt-loam sediments created one of North America’s most fertile farming regions.
In Manitoba the biggest-three ag commodities are canola, wheat and hogs, according to Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Canada’s ag department. Driving across the southern part of the province on the Trans-Canada Highway toward Saskatchewan, hogs are in short supply. So are large towns, farm buildings and forests. From horizon to horizon stretch immense crop fields. Wet winter weather in early 2022 left ditches and fields covered with water, creating the appearance of a return of that ancient lake.
Those wet spring conditions delayed seeding operations across much of Manitoba and Saskatchewan to start the 2022 growing season.
“We were hit by drought last year,” said Jake Leguee of Leguee Farms near Weyburn in southern Saskatchewan. “This year it’s lots of rain so the crops look pretty good. We planted late but there’s lots of growth, lots of green. It’s been stormy with hail and lots of wind, but we’ve been lucky so far. It was fast how it turned around.
“Every year has its own differences. We live the weather every day; our prosperity really depends on it. But we signed up for that; that’s the business we’re in. We work around it the best we can. That’s all we can do.”
Part of that weather is a short growing season. There are only 80 to 100 frost-free days annually, according to Britannica. But during those days the variations are extreme. January temperatures have been as cold as -60s degrees Fahrenheit; in July temperatures hotter than 100 degrees F have been recorded. Precipitation averages about 10 to 20 inches per year. Drought years are not uncommon.
The Leguee family raises canola, durum, spring wheat, yellow peas, flax and lentils on 14,500 acres with a few family members, a couple of full-time employees and a couple of seasonal employees.
“We rotate crops; if it’s durum this year, it’s canola next year, and then to lentils, then back to durum, then to maybe potatoes,” Leguee said. “We try to run diverse crop rotations – it’s good for the land, good for our risk. They respond differently to weather patterns; every crop has a fit. All have different profit.”
They haven’t had livestock for quite a while, he said – since the first decade of the 2000s.
“I was in high school and college,” he said. “They’re a lot of work and it’s tough to get away. And it’s tough to be profitable with cattle in western Canada.”
People are also reading…
Crop profit margins are also challenging. Grain markets collapsed quite suddenly in October 2022.
“It’s geopolitical stuff, commodity trading we don’t have control over,” Leguee said. “That can take away millions of dollars.
“It’s hard, especially for someone starting out. You must manage risks as best as you can. You need to have a relationship with a lender and talk to them as much as possible. You can run with some old (equipment) for a while, with interest rates where they are. But it can’t be done long-term.”
Saskatchewan has the best rate of succession planning in Canada. But as in the United States, the average age of farm operators is increasing – now at 56 years old. Operators aged 35-54 are becoming fewer, but the number of female operators is increasing.
The province is home to more than two-fifths of Canada’s cropland, according to the 2021 Census of Agriculture. Farms classified as oilseed and grain accounted for 90.2 percent of the province’s total cropland. Canola was the province’s largest crop. That was followed by spring wheat, durum wheat, lentils and barley. The province is among the world’s largest exporters of various field crops such as canola. Almost half of its farms use auto-steer equipment. Its farmers have the greatest rate of use in Canada for many technologies such as geographic information systems, drones and variable-rate input application.
“Our farm is bigger than average, but there are a lot of farms bigger than ours,” Leguee said. "There are also a lot of hobby farms and cost shares. The real average is probably 4,000 acres.”
According to www150.statcan.gc.ca – the government’s statistics bureau, “Its vast array of wide open spaces, flat land and rich agricultural soil makes it an ideal place to grow field crops.” But that comes with a caveat the governmental site doesn’t mention.
“Everybody in western Canada uses fertilizer,” Leguee said.
What’s currently challenging that is the government. In December 2020 the Government of Canada announced its Strengthened Climate Plan, “A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy.” It includes a number of measures affecting the agriculture sector, with a goal to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions and increase carbon sequestration. One of those measures is a mandated national target to reduce absolute levels of greenhouse-gas emissions from fertilizer application by 30 percent by 2030, as compared to 2020 levels.
“It has a direct impact on profitability, on whether the farm will survive into the next generation,” Leguee said. “They tell us we have to reduce emissions by 30 percent by 2030, when we use nitrogen fertilizer. But they give us no idea how to get there, no measurements. It’s not scientifically based. They’re giving us options that don’t work for western Canada.
“Cover crops aren’t a viable option. There’s no growth; we have a short growing season. We have spring frost in the middle of May, and next frost Sept. 10-15. It just doesn’t jive with what we know. It’s politicization of the pest-control agency; a lot of it is coming from public perception.”
The government stated in its plan, “Extreme weather events are projected to become more severe and costly for the agricultural sector in the coming decades. The need to act is urgent.”
The ongoing struggle between governmental mandates and farmer actions, between production and climate-change mitigation, is a warning for U.S. producers to act before change is mandated here.
Leguee was a keynote speaker at the 2022 Unconventional Ag conference, saying, “Don’t tell farmers how to farm; ask them instead!” Visit unconventionalag.com for more information.
To be continued …
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Julie Belschner writes on various agricultural issues; she is the managing editor for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.