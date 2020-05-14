A virus called Israeli Acute Paralysis Virus appears to change honey bee behavior in ways that overcome some of the bees’ natural defenses against disease pathogens, according to a research study conducted at Iowa State University and the University of Illinois. We also found that intensive-density placement of hives used in many areas to pollinate crops appears to make bees more susceptible to infection.
Our research shows Israeli Acute Paralysis Virus infection increases the likelihood that infected bees are accepted by foreign colonies. Somehow it makes infected bees better able to circumvent the guards of foreign, uninfected colonies.
Each bee was tagged with the equivalent of a tiny QR code and monitored for interactions. We simultaneously tracked the behaviors of about 900 bees. The automated system was used to study how the infection might affect the bees’ social behavior, such as trophallaxis – a process by which honey bees exchange regurgitated food and other liquids.
Current research indicates that many diseases can be transmitted through saliva, particularly during food sharing. In their own hives the virus-infected bees – and bees that had had their immune systems stimulated to mimic infection – engaged in less trophallaxis than their healthy counterparts. That response is well-known in bees and is thought to protect hive mates from becoming infected.
Conversely when honey bee workers were placed in cages with guard bees from foreign colonies, the infected bees engaged in more trophallaxis with the guard bees. And when infected bees were placed at the entrance of foreign hives, the guards were twice as likely to admit them as healthy bees or bees whose immune systems had been stimulated. The changed behavior seemed to be specific to the Israeli Acute Paralysis Virus infection.
To test if the difference was based on odor we analyzed the chemistry of the hydrocarbons, many of which act as key social signals that coat bee exoskeletons. Certain hydrocarbons varied among healthy bees, virus-infected bees and immuno-stimulated bees.
The virus seems to change how the bees smell. Infected bees also may be behaving in a way meant to appease the guards from non-infected hives by engaging in more trophallaxis.
Another change in bee behavior that contributes to the spread of infection was found in a previous study. That study showed pathogen-infected honey bees lose their way more often than healthy ones when returning home from foraging. That may make diseased bees more likely to spread the virus to uninfected hives, especially where commercial beekeeping operations stack hives closer than what's common in the wild.
Our findings suggest that Israeli Acute Paralysis Virus has been able to manipulate the behavior of its host to increase transmission between hives. This is happening in ways that may not have been possible without novel human-created environments in modern agriculture.
One practical implication of the research is to suggest that spacing colonies farther apart might help fight spread of the virus or other diseases within an apiary.
The study recently was published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Scientists. Visit pnas.org and search for "honey bee virus" for more information.