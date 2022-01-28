Waterhemp shows dicamba resistance

Waterhemp has rapidly evolved resistance to multiple herbicides in the Midwest. Now a researcher at the University of Illinois has confirmed resistance to dicamba as well.
Patrick Tranel, a professor of molecular weed science at the University of Illinois, conducted multiple field and greenhouse experiments to confirm dicamba resistance. He also conducted the study to quantify the level of resistance and determine whether it’s an inherited trait.
His results confirm what's believed to be one of the first instances of dicamba resistance in waterhemp. The herbicide controlled no more than 65 percent of the population studied compared to at least 90 percent control by glyphosate and glufosinate. Greenhouse dose-response experiments indicated a 5- to 10-fold level of resistance to dicamba.
“Analysis shows dicamba resistance is moderately heritable within the population and is potentially caused by several genetically linked mutations,” he said. “Further studies are expected to clarify the specific genes involved.”
The study was published in “Weed Science.” Visit cambridge.org/core/journals/weed-science and search for “characterization and inheritance of dicamba resistance” for more information.