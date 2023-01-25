Weather for agriculture – chaos reigns

Weather in the Midwest has never been predictable. But even that unpredictability is changing – to include predictable climate shifts as weather patterns change around the world. Without major advances in technology and culture, those changes will reduce Midwest agricultural productivity to 1980 levels, according to the U.S. Climate Resilience Toolkit. The toolkit combines information from all across the U.S. federal government.
Seasonal forecasts for Wisconsin indicate wetter-than-normal conditions this spring. Long-term increases in humidity and precipitation have eroded soils, creating favorable conditions for pests and pathogens as well as degraded the quality of stored grain, according to the toolkit. At particular risk are tribal nations, who tend to rely on natural resources for cultural, subsistence and economic needs.
“Trends toward warmer, wetter and more-humid conditions provide challenges for agricultural field work, increased pressure from disease and pests, and reduce agricultural yields,” according to the toolkit. “These challenges may reach the extent that they can be only partially overcome by technology. These trends also amplify the effects of existing stressors such as invasive species, insect pests and plant disease on the region’s natural resources. Natural-resource managers are taking steps to address these issues by increasing the diversity of trees and introducing species suitable for a changing climate.”
Corn and soybeans are the Midwest’s two main commodity crops, grown on 75 percent of the region’s arable land. But also grown are wheat, oats, apples, grapes, cherries, cranberries, blueberries, pumpkins, potatoes and many other diverse crops – especially in Wisconsin. Rain in spring has increased during the past 30 years, affecting planting of those crops as well as increasing soil erosion, and increasing mold, fungi and toxin levels.
Continuing temperature changes have tended to affect daily minimum temperatures, in part due to increasing humidity. Increased humidity decreases the day-night temperature range – and increases precipitation, according to the toolkit.
“Rising humidity also leads to longer dew periods and high moisture conditions that favor many agricultural pests and pathogens for both growing plants and stored grain,” the toolkit states. “Increases in spring humidity through mid-century are expected to increase rainfall, which will increase the potential for soil erosion and further reduce planting-season work days due to waterlogged soil.”
Along with wetter conditions, warm-season temperatures are expected to continue to become warmer – more so in the Midwest than anywhere else in the United States. The frost-free season will be changed the most. It’s forecast to increase by 10 days early this century and by as much as a month by later this century. That sounds like a good thing. But longer periods of warm weather increase insect pests – and encourage a northward expansion of new pests and crop pathogens. By 2050 those warmer and longer seasons are expected to decrease overall yields.
“Increases in growing-season temperature in the Midwest are projected to be the largest contributing factor to declines in the productivity of U.S. agriculture,” according to the toolkit. “Projections show that surface-soil moisture in the Midwest will likely transition from excessive levels during spring – due to increased precipitation – to levels that are insufficient to support growth during summer. Driven by higher temperatures, increased evaporation will reduce moisture levels. Projections of mid-century yields show declines of 5 percent to more than 25 percent across the region for corn, and more than 25 percent for soybeans in the southern half of the region, with possible yield increases in the northern half of the region.
“Declines in wild-rice production – an annual plant harvested by and culturally important to tribes – are expected, stemming from increases in climate extremes, climate-related disease, pest outbreaks and northward shifts of growing regions. Unsheltered perennial crops such as tree fruits may be increasingly subjected to untimely budbreak. Without adaptive actions, breeding success and production of milk and eggs will be reduced due to projected temperature extremes by mid-century.”
Planning needs to start now to adapt to those coming changes that will affect the next generation of farmers. Seed companies and government agencies are looking at strategies to adapt to increases in spring rainfall and to summer heat waves.
Producers need to consider practices to reduce soil erosion and adapt to those coming changes.
• cover crops
• grassed waterways
• water-management systems
• contour farming
• prairie strips
• diversity in planting dates
• diversity in pollination periods
• changes in chemical use
• changes in crop and cultivar selection
Visit toolkit.climate.gov for more information. An upcoming Agri-View article will highlight research being conducted regarding the benefits of prairie strips.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Julie Belschner writes on various agricultural issues; she is the managing editor for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.