As Agri-View goes to print for its Feb. 23 issue, Wisconsin is covered with dark clouds and under a warning for ice, snow, freezing rain or sleet. If it feels like déjà vu that’s because it is. It was the 18th wettest January on record but the sixth-warmest January on record. Many areas in the Midwest and Great Lakes saw record-warm minimum temperatures, according to the Colorado Climate Center.
“This is a classic setup we’re seeing,” said Becky Bolinger with Colorado State University. “There’s a large trough in the west that drives temperature and precipitation. It’s what’s been happening since the beginning of February.”
Moisture and warmth lead to storms – clouds. According to research by Steve Vavrus, the Wisconsin State Climatologist, yes it’s been cloudy. January had some of the cloudiest times on record.
“We’ve been getting the storm pattern so there’s more cloudiness,” said Doug Kluck with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. “And the Great Lakes aren’t frozen so that moisture adds to the cloudiness. We have cold air over the western part of the country and warm air over the eastern part so the jet stream tends to be active over the middle part of the country. So we have more precipitation and more cloudiness. That’s my best guess.”
Changes in Great Lakes ice have been occurring since the 1990s. Ice isn’t as frequent and there’s less coverage, he said. But right now the coverage is at 6.6 percent – an almost-record number. It’s a testament to the ongoing warm anomalies in the climate. The lack of ice will likely allow the land area to warm more quickly in the spring.
The cloudiness adds to the ongoing increase in minimum nighttime temperatures.
“Expect this strange active winter-weather pattern to continue,” he said. “There will be more moisture with this pattern. It will be risky for calving. There is longer daylight and more angle to the sun; that all makes for more interesting winter weather. Remember winter is still here.”
Wet conditions are expected for the spring in the Midwest and Great Lakes region, meaning increasing risk of delayed planting in the eastern Corn Belt, Bolinger said. And with temperatures fluctuating like they have, there is definite risk of damage to fruit crops with late cold snaps. With the recent warmer temperatures, some areas are seeing fruit crops three weeks ahead of schedule. That means they can break dormancy early – possibly before the last spring freeze.
It’s still a La Nina season – but not for much longer. During this summer there will be a transition to neutral – and then to El Nino. But when or how fast is anyone’s guess. Weather maintains its weirdness.
