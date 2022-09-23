Wilderness may hold key to survival

ONTARIO, Canada – Growing up on a farm means a life outdoors. Days in the open fields lead to an openness to nature and an expectation of remaining out in all weather. Some of us longed for adventure. While some craved city lights, a lot of us wanted outdoor adventure in the wilderness. The idea was stoked by reading magazines like Fur-Fish-Game and some of the books sold by its publisher, A.R. Harding. Stoking our imagination were stories about people paddling canoes through unspoiled wilderness on rivers and lakes used as North American trade routes for thousands of years.
As adults, some with those dreams result in taking bush planes to remote fishing outposts to catch trophy walleye or trout. But others still silently ply the water along the ancient trade routes in canoes, seeking the dreams of youth – and sometimes coming face to face with them.
Wabakimi Provincial Park is north and west of Lake Nipigon in Canada. It’s a day’s drive from far-northern Wisconsin. Those seeking high adventure access the park by passenger train or through outfitters who provide air or land shuttles. The park covers 3,340 square miles and contains more than 2,000 kilometers of lakes and rivers. Crown land and First Nation Reserves surround much of the park.
The road, Ontario Provincial Highway 527, cuts through 150 miles of boreal forest and wild rivers; it ends at the town of Armstrong at the edge of the Ojibwe Whitesand First Nation. Signs warn to have a full tank of fuel because no services are available between Thunder Bay and Armstrong. Spruce grouse and moose are common sights. Armstrong is connected to Wabakimi Provincial Park by the Canadian National railroad, bush pilots in float planes, and boreal lakes and rivers. After spending time in the park, the light traffic on Highway 527 seems busy.
Life comes into sharp focus once the patterns of paddling, portaging, preparing camp, cooking, eating and leave-no-trace wilderness practices become established. There’s much that’s freeing in having all one’s worldly possessions contained in three packs that fit snugly into a canoe; it’s the only mode of transportation other than by foot. Days melt into weeks. Focus changes from world events to weather, water conditions and the rest of nature. The moon, stars and the aurora light the night sky. Signs of human activity are rare except at stone fire rings that mark campsites or ancient marks on stone. One sometimes cannot tell if a site was last occupied one or 1,000 years ago. Ancient discussions and stories still whisper through the rocks when the wind blows or the sun shines a certain way.
In the wilderness where other humans are not seen for days, survival is more elemental. Human travelers have much in common with wild inhabitants of the Canadian bush. A lapse of judgement can cause an injury to a human or a forest creature. With help far away, or maybe not available at all, an injury or a mistake can be serious. It may mean death. But that too brings life into focus – especially the fragility of it.
Lapses of judgement do occur. Red, the sturdy and loyal Australian shepherd, hates being wet; he’s reluctant to swim. But like any of us, in the passion of a moment he can be swept away from his psychic moorings. On the second night after the evening meal he spied a loon putting on a show in the water 50 yards off our island camp on Canadian Shield granite. Dogs in parks must be under control, but Red forgot and bolted. He ran to the edge of the rock and from a height of several feet, dove into the water to join the loon. He swam about 30 yards before his hair began to become waterlogged and pull him down. One of his humans ran for the canoe. The other yelled the emergency word Red has been trained to respond to no matter what. Turning around, he just made it back to the rock where he was pulled up and onto the abrasive granite.
The loon, who enjoyed Red’s antics very much, left but came back twice more to see if he could again lure his new friend from the rock. Bachelor-uncle loons have a strange sense of humor. Fortunately, after his swim, Red’s better judgement prevailed for the remainder of the weeks in the bush.
With time in the wilderness, away from the electronic world, important questions surface. Did God really put us here to have dominion over the earth? Or did the Creator give us the wilderness as a key to life’s mysteries? Are forest spirits like the saints of other religions? Don’t the wild places contain holy sites akin to cathedrals? Vast boreal forests give rise to clean water teaming with life. Clean forest air is filled with birds and insects. Creation is complex, beautiful and self-correcting. Maybe if we study what’s left without desecrating God’s work we can yet learn how to live together with other creatures and other humans. It may be that wilderness provides the key to our salvation as well as the earth’s.
People are also reading…
Bruce Hyer, a former member of the Canadian Parliament, has since 1976 been an outfitter, guiding people into what is now Wabakimi Provincial Park through his business, Wabakimi Outfitters. He was the driving force behind its designation in 1983 as a provincial park. An ardent conservationist, he has strong opinions.
Pausing for a moment in the lodge he and his wife, Margaret, run near Armstrong, he reflected on why people visit the park.
“Wabakimi is bigger, wilder and prettier,” he said. “It has more lakes, more rivers, and more woodland caribou than anywhere else. One of the ironies of this area is that right now it’s very little traveled. That’s attractive to people who find Quetico Provincial Park and the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness overcrowded.
“Now they want to come here and pretty soon this will be overcrowded. The basic problem on this planet is we have too many people. We not only have too many people, we have too many greedy people – selfish people, some of whom are ignorant. They are trying to kill the earth.
“There was a time when the planet was mostly wild, with small urban areas and relatively small agricultural areas. Now most of the planet is agricultural, logged, mined or urban – and there isn’t much wilderness left. I truly believe all we set aside for nature in the next five or 10 years is all we will ever have. The biosphere is in trouble. The problem is humans. We are the most dangerous animal ever to stalk this planet.
“I have a brilliant son. When he was 5 or 6 years old he said, ‘Dad, can I tell you my formula for pollution? Pollution is equal to overpopulation times greed times stupidity.’ I’ve been thinking about that for 20 years. I can’t improve on his formula. We have too many greedy people and too many ignorant people. It will probably be the death of us.
“If we don’t totally go extinct as humans we are certainly going to get knocked back to a sustainable level at some point. There is a carrying capacity on the planet for every animal. Humans are way beyond their carrying capacity. There is a certain justice if we wipe ourselves out, but it isn’t fair for the thousands of other species we are taking with us.”
How will we humans solve the problems we have on our planet? Wilderness may well hold the key if we can learn from it without loving it to death.
Visit www.wabakimi.org and wabakimi.com for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Jason Maloney is an “elderly” farm boy from Marinette County, Wisconsin. He’s a retired educator, a retired soldier and a lifelong Wisconsin resident. He lives on the shore of Lake Superior with his wife, Cindy Dillenschneider, and Red, a sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd.