Consider greenhouse barns for dairy housing

Greenhouse barns are receiving attention as housing for calves and cows. People using those structures often identify three main reasons for choosing this dairy housing option.
• bright atmosphere the building provides
• improved health of the animals housed in the structures
• cost advantage when compared to other forms of dairy housing
Whether those perceived advantages are real or not is a matter of some discussion. An objective analysis of the topic must include an evaluation of ventilation and cost issues. To help producers and designers resolve some of the issues involved in using a greenhouse barn, this publication will summarize information about greenhouse-barn design. It discusses economic factors that can be used to analyze design layouts and construction alternatives, and it compares the costs of greenhouse barns to the costs of conventional post-frame structures – to help determine if a greenhouse barn is suitable for a particular situation.
Greenhouse barns use a lightweight galvanized-steel tube frame to support one or two layers of a commercial-grade plastic film as a covering. The most common use for the structures is as heated chambers for growing plants. But since about 1988 in the United States, and earlier in Europe, greenhouse barns have been used for housing livestock. Interest in and use of the structures for dairy housing has increased significantly.
Figure 1 shows the common components of greenhouse barns. The increased interest in greenhouse barns as an alternative form of dairy housing has led to comparisons between greenhouse barns and conventional post-frame barns. In many ways current discussion and interest is similar to what dairy farmers faced when post-frame barns first came into the market. Farmers wondered if post-frame barns would replace two-story barns. In fact post-frame barns did change the way animals were housed. Post-frame barns with free-stall housing and a parlor replaced the conventional two-story, stone-wall, timber-frame, tie-stall barn. At that time post-frame barns were considered to be relatively inexpensive compared to timber-frame barns. Post-frame barns were thought to be temporary structures but provided design flexibility that conventional timber-frame barns could not offer.
Farmers have been asking, “Are greenhouse barns better than post-frame barns?” and “Are greenhouse barns cheaper than post-frame barns?” The answers to those questions are not clear-cut and may depend on the type of comparison we make – and on the objectivity and reasonableness of those comparisons.
Because using greenhouse barns as animal housing is a relatively new practice, little or no long-term research has been done on their suitability for this type of application. Questions have been raised about ventilation and about the durability of the construction materials. Many builders and engineers have extensive experience designing post-frame barns for animal housing, but that level of experience is not yet available in designing greenhouse barns for dairy housing.
The earliest plans and design criteria for greenhouses used for dairy housing have evolved to more fully developed designs. But most information currently available comes from farmer experiences and comparisons in magazines and news articles. Those experiences and case studies are valuable, but one person’s success does not always translate into success at another operation. A greenhouse barn may be right for one operation but not for another.
Producers thinking about building any kind of dairy housing need to answer questions like the following to determine if building the structure is indeed a good idea.
• Does the design of the building make possible and convenient the use of optimal or preferred management practices for calves, dry cows and milking cows?
• Is the design conducive to providing for animal needs during all seasons in the climate of the area?
• Is the design structurally sound and does it meet common tests of reliability and longevity?
Consider concerns, limitations
In answering those questions for greenhouse structures used as dairy housing, the following concerns and possible limitations need to be considered.
• Greenhouse dairy barns do not appear to create an overriding economic advantage. Estimates from three greenhouse suppliers in Wisconsin indicate that initial costs for greenhouse barns and post-frame barns are about equal.
• When maintenance costs are included in a comparison between greenhouse and post-frame barns, the greenhouse barn proves to be more expensive. Also greenhouse barns may not have warranties, while post-frame structures commonly have a minimum warranty of 30 years.
• Greenhouses used as dairy barns must be adequately ventilated; that includes the use of ridge and eave vents as well as side and endwall ventilation. Adding ridge vents to some greenhouse styles, particularly hoop or quonset styles, will be an extra-cost item. If ventilation is inadequate, animals may be subjected to wide day-to-night variations in air temperature and humidity – which could adversely affect animal health.
• Hoop- or Quonset-type structures without ridge vents may be difficult to ventilate naturally if longer than 75 feet.
• Natural ventilation with a greenhouse barn requires more-careful management than with a conventional barn.
• The plastic covering of a greenhouse barn will need to be replaced every four to six years.
• In the summer a greenhouse barn must be covered with shade cloth.
• The basic plastic cover along with all curtains and shade fabric must be protected from animals.
• Because the practice of using greenhouse barns as dairy housing is relatively new, little reliable data is available to help determine what designs will meet tests of longevity and reliability.
• Cold damp air will likely lead to excessive condensation during winter months, and even providing heat to dry those damp resting places will not work if ventilation is inadequate.
• The greenhouse frames must be able to resist corrosion, and they need to be sturdy enough to support pens, gates and stall partitions.
• Snow and ice buildup may be a problem in unheated greenhouse barns.
• Specially designed gutters are necessary between spans in multi-span buildings.
• Curtains in hoop- or Quonset-type structures follow the curvature of the building when opened; this exposes the floor area to adverse weather.
• Greenhouses with sidewalls less than 8 feet high are probably not adequate for use as dairy barns.
Animal environment needs consideration
Perhaps the most crucial concerns about greenhouses used as dairy housing are the issue of animal environment and the related issue of proper ventilation. The primary goal of the animal-housing environment should be to protect the animals from the weather. In the summer the building should provide shade and allow cross-ventilation by wind pressure. In the winter the housing should allow for moisture removal and draft control.
When a greenhouse is used to provide an environment for animals, the design must consider that the translucent-plastic covering makes a greenhouse an effective passive solar collector. Although that’s an asset in situations where solar heating is desired, the characteristic can be a serious liability in greenhouses used for dairy housing.
On a sunny day radiation from the sun warms the air in a greenhouse. A natural tendency is to restrict ventilation to keep warmed air inside the structure. But when the greenhouse is being used to house animals, restricting ventilation traps the moisture the animals produce along with the warm air. Because the air warmed by solar heating can absorb large amounts of moisture, air quality may not appear to be a problem – at least during the day; some odors may be noticeable.
At night the greenhouse barn acts in reverse from a radiation standpoint, losing heat to cold surroundings and the cold, clear, black sky. That cools the air in the barn, reducing its moisture-holding capacity substantially and causing relative humidity to increase. The result is cold, damp air and, most likely, excessive condensation. If adequate ventilation isn’t provided, animals will be subjected to wide day-tonight variations in air temperature and humidity. That could adversely affect animal health. In general respiratory disease peaks in spring and fall when the daily minimum and maximum temperature fluctuations are at their greatest. The greenhouse effect may contribute to daily fluctuation.
Consider design, construction details
Design and construction criteria for greenhouse barns used as animal housing have not yet stood the test of time. Any design, however, must meet an animal’s environmental needs and provide for proper ventilation. Additionally the strength of the building materials used in the frames must be adequate. The greenhouse frame must be designed and constructed to meet the snow and wind loads of a specific region. Also frames must be straight and plumb because snow and wind loads applied to frames constructed out of plumb or off-center may cause uneven loading of the entire structure, thus risking failure.
Loads associated with the animals housed in the barn also must be considered in the design. The frames may be subjected to loads from supporting pens, gates, stall partitions and any other features designed into the building to be used as animal housing. Animal pressure on the building frame and stallwork also must be considered in any design.
General characteristics detailed
Greenhouse frames are constructed primarily from 2- to 3-inch-outside-diameter round or square galvanized-steel tubing. Aluminum also is used as a frame material. The thickness of the tubing used in greenhouse frames ranges from 16 to 12 gauge; the less the gauge number, the thicker the tubing is. Actual frame sizes depend on building width and frame spacing.
Frame widths for single-span structures range from 18 to 36 feet. Building lengths range from 48 to 180 feet. Frames are spaced from 4 to 6 feet apart in single-span buildings, and to as much as 8 to 10 feet apart in multi-span buildings. Those frames support the roof and sidewall construction of the building. Galvanized-steel tubing one-and-one-eighth -inch outside diameter is used for purlins and bracing, to span and brace between the frames along the length of the building.
Because of the corrosive nature of an animal-housing environment, excellent-quality galvanizing is crucial when greenhouse frames are used for dairy barns. Some manufacturers use hot-dipped galvanizing, which produces excellent results.
Other types of galvanizing, however, may not be suitable for use in animal environments. Check the quality and amount of galvanizing in the frame tubing, and determine what type of warranty is available from the supplier. Aluminum frames are an option with some suppliers.
One or two layers of plastic film are attached to the frame for the roof and sidewall covering. In many cases curtain material is used for sidewall-ventilation openings. Shade fabric is used for the roof, sidewall and endwall ventilation openings. Sidewall heights vary depending on the frame type and how the building will be used. A minimum sidewall height of 8 feet is satisfactory for calf barns. For larger animals 10- to 14- foot-high sidewalls are recommended. Higher sidewall heights may be necessary for maneuvering equipment for cleaning and feeding.
Sidewall openings can be designed into the frame with roll-up plastic curtains or with a curtain-fabric package offered by the greenhouse supplier. Access through the sidewall is difficult to incorporate into the design of a greenhouse frame. Almost all access to the building is designed into the endwall of the building.
Curtains, plastic and shade fabric need to be protected from animals to prevent damage. Wire cattle panels, plastic snow fencing and high-tensile wire fencing can be used. Stall partitions and penning may need to be set back from walls to prevent animal pressure on the sidewalls.
Some frames include a vertical wall attached to a steel frame. In other designs the hoop or bow starts immediately from the foundation. To increase sidewall height for those types of frames, the vertical sidewall height can be increased by attaching the hoop frame to a vertical wooden post-frame or concrete sidewall 4 to 8 feet high. Figure 2 shows examples of typical greenhouse frames.
Hoop frames – Many greenhouse suppliers sell hoop, round, or Quonset frames. Those frames commonly use 2-inch-outside-diameter galvanized-steel tubing. The frames have a maximum height of about 11 feet in the center and 6 feet on the sidewalls. The frames are spaced 4 to 6 feet apart and have clear spans that range from 18 to 30 feet. Some manufacturers can span as much as 40 feet with 3-inch-outside-diameter tubing.
Round or Quonset-roof designs have a design limitation. When the sidewall curtain is raised, the rolled-up sidewall may not allow the roof to shed water properly. The curtain moves horizontally toward the center of the barn; that opens part of the roof to rain; stalls or alleys can become wet. Figure 3 shows how the drip line of the building roof moves toward the center of the barn when the side curtains are rolled up.
Gable frames – Gable frames start with a straight sidewall pipe that supports an elevated bow frame. That allows a minimum 8-foot sidewall height. Gable frames commonly use 2-inch-outside-diameter galvanized-steel tubing. The frames are spaced 4 to 6 feet apart and have clear spans that range from 18 to 30 feet.
The shape of the bow may be semicircular or peaked. The shape of the bow allows either an open ridge or overshot ridge to be incorporated into the design. The straight sidewall can support adjustable curtains for ventilation openings. Straight sidewalls are preferable to curved walls for shedding rain and preventing snow-melt water from entering the building.
Multi-span frames – Buildings wider than about 30 feet require multiple frames to span the width. A building of that type is commonly called a gutter-connect frame in the greenhouse industry. In that type of construction interior posts support the multiple frames. That creates a roof with peaks and valleys. The sidewall and interior post supports are 3-inch-outside-diameter round or square tubing supported on concrete walls or piers.
The gutter of the frame must be made of aluminum or stainless-steel pans to increase corrosion resistance. Structurally gutters must be designed to withstand rain and snow loads, as well as loads from sliding snow. Sidewalls can be as high as 14 feet for ventilation purposes. To increase building rigidity, light-steel trusses are usually incorporated into this design, allowing ridge openings to be placed at the peaks.
Consider foundation options
The foundation of the greenhouse frame must be able to transfer the loads applied to the frame to the earth. Wind applies horizontal and uplift loads to the sidewall frame. Snow, rain and the weight of the frame apply vertical loads downward to the sidewalls. The foundation anchors the building to the earth. It must resist corrosion from contact with manure, moisture and the soil. For that reason ground stakes used as part of a foundation must have good-quality galvanizing.
Extension of steel-tube frame – For most hoop-frame greenhouses the foundation is an extension of the tube or pipe frame. Galvanized ground stakes or pipes are driven into the soil about 30 inches depending on geographical location. The frames are attached to the ground stakes. Some designs require drilling or digging a hole for the ground stakes and then placing concrete around the stakes to set them in place. Figure 4a illustrates the technique.
Post-frame foundation – Another option is to build a post-frame foundation below the frost level and then construct a short wall along the sides of the frame. The wall can be used on the endwall framing as well. The pipe frame is attached to the top of that wall. The option also is used to increase a building’s sidewall height.
Concrete-pier foundation – Concrete piers placed below the frost depth of the region are another option. This technique is commonly used for multispan frames. Holes are drilled or dug to below frost level. Cardboard tubes available from concrete suppliers are used as forms to place the concrete. The tops of the piers are usually 12 to 18 inches above the finished floor surface to protect the frame from equipment, animals, manure and water. A frost footer also could be placed along the length of the barn.
Consider snow, wind loading
Snow- and wind-load designs for greenhouse frames should be similar to the design for other agricultural buildings in the area. Gutter connections in multi-span buildings need to be designed using double the typical snow load. Many greenhouses used for plants in severe northern climates do survive the snow loads of those regions quite well. But most of those buildings are heated and snow doesn’t stay on the roofs. That may not be the case with a cold calf or cow barn. Snow may slide off the roof, but it can hang up and freeze at the sidewalls of the structure. That causes a loading of the sidewall frame. In multi-frame barns, the snow can slide into the gutter part of the barn and freeze, causing additional loading of the frame.
Uplift of the frame because of wind loads needs to be considered in the design of the frame and the foundation anchoring. Diagonal bracing of the sidewalls from the endwalls and along the roof line must be incorporated into the design. Diagonal bracing is important to keep the frame from racking or deforming out of plumb. Frames off-center are likely to be loaded unevenly and are subject to failure.
Consider endwall framing
In many cases the greenhouse-frame package does not include endwall framing. Depending on the application, additional construction materials may be needed to frame in the endwalls. The materials can be purchased as an option with the package from the dealer, or the dealer may supply information on what materials are needed to frame the endwalls. Wood post-frame or stud-wall construction is commonly used.
Access to the building for animals, humans and equipment is commonly designed into the endwall of a greenhouse frame. Large openings for animal and equipment access can be framed with a door. But typically a piece of plastic, curtain, shade fabric or freezer-door strips are used in large openings to block the wind. See Figure 1.
Consider roofs
Clear or white polyethylene plastic with a 6-mil thickness is the most common roof covering for a greenhouse barn. Clear or translucent plastic allows about 87 percent light transmission, while white allows about 30 percent light transmission.
The plastic should be a excellent-quality greenhouse-grade plastic with ultra-violet stabilizers. The expected service life of most of the plastic coverings used on greenhouse structures is four to six years.
Covering the frame with plastic can be difficult and is best accomplished with the help of several people. Experience has shown that the best method is to roll the plastic out to the length of the building and then pull it over the frame until the plastic is tight. The best time to attempt to cover the greenhouse is in the early morning or late evening when the wind has died down and the temperature is warmer than 50 degrees Fahrenheit. Aluminum extrusions supplied from the manufacturer or double furring strips with double-headed nails can be used to secure the plastic. See Figure 5.
Heavier-weight synthetic fabrics like tarps also are options used in some designs. Those materials are about 16 mil thick, giving a greater strength and heavier weight. UV stabilization is provided with a black and-or reflective layer incorporated into the fabric to provide shade.
The coverings have grommets about every 2 feet and are attached to the frame with bungee cords or nylon ropes threaded through the grommets and tied to the sidewall construction. See Figure 6.
Consider blowers
Many frames use a double layer of plastic with a small blower inflating the space between the plastic sheets. See Figure 1. That keeps the plastic films tight and reduces the flapping of the plastic in the wind. That reduces potential tearing of the plastic covering. The manufacturer usually supplies the blower used to inflate the two layers of plastic.
Duct tape and 4-inch clothes-dryer hose are the plumbing materials most commonly used to attach the blower to the cover. Blowers should have a capacity of 60 to 80 cubic feet per minute for greenhouses less than 50 feet long. The capacity should be 100 to 150 cubic feet per minute for structures 50 to 150 feet long. The blower size is about 75-100 watts and operates 24 hours per day, consuming 1.8 to 2.4 kilowatt-hour of electricity. At a cost of $0.07 per kWh, the cost of operating the blower is $0.12 to $0.17 per day.
Consider shade material
With a plastic cover, shade material will be necessary. Shade material is made of polypropylene and comes in many different percent-opening ranges. For greenhouse barns a minimum 80 percent blocking shade is recommended. Anything less will cause heat stress in the building. The material is usually fitted with grommets in the edge. Nylon rope or bungee cords are commonly threaded from the grommets to anchoring points on the sidewall to hold the fabric in place. See Figure 6.
Consider cover protection
The plastic, shade cloth or fabric used to cover a greenhouse barn can be damaged easily by wind and animals if not properly installed and protected. The plastic film must be protected from sharp edges on the frame. One way to protect the film and prevent sharp edges from puncturing it is to use adhesive-backed foam insulation or duct tape on the frame’s sharp edges and connectors. The plastic also must be protected from animals. Setbacks for pens and stall work. Protection of the plastic with fencing or wire panels should be incorporated into the design layout. Penning may be needed to keep the animals 1 to 2 feet away from the sidewall. See Figure 3. Freestall partitions and penning can be supported on posts set back from the sidewall.
Ventilation practices important
To reduce risks to animal health from poor air quality, greenhouse barns must be well-ventilated and the ventilation must be well-managed. In greenhouses used as dairy barns, ventilation must not be restricted to trap solar heat; any efforts to contain the heated air by restricting ventilation will result in high humidity, especially during the night.
If the objective is to provide a warm calf barn, the greenhouse barn still needs to be equipped with a well-controlled ventilation and heating system. Solar heat acts only during sunny periods to supplement the installed heating in this case.
Natural ventilation needs management
Natural ventilation of a greenhouse barn must be managed just as in any cold naturally ventilated barn. In fact the ventilation system must be better managed because of the additional risk to the animal environment introduced by the daytime heating effect.
Greenhouse orientation important – Wind is a major force in the ventilation of any naturally ventilated barn. Orient the greenhouse to intercept the prevailing summer wind patterns through the largest openings available in the barn design. Do not construct a greenhouse barn where buildings, trees or other large obstructions block prevailing summer winds. For buildings less than 150 feet long with a sidewall height of less than 14 feet, the minimum separation distance from obstructions is 50 feet. For buildings longer than 150 feet, the recommended separation distance is 100 feet.
Ridge, eave openings necessary – Natural ventilation depends on an open ridge and open eaves during extreme winter weather, and adjustable sidewall and endwall openings for other times of the year. The ability to control the ventilation with those openings must be added to conventional greenhouse construction. Some greenhouse frames have an open or overshot ridge outlet, and eaves inlets designed into the frame. But the lack of overhangs on some styles of frames may cause problems with wetting of bedded packs or freestalls on the outside walls. Figure 7 and Table 1 show opening dimensions and locations.
Remember sidewall openings – In summer a greenhouse barn must be covered with shade cloth to reduce incoming radiation. And initial construction must include provisions for opening the sides and ends to take advantage of the wind. Just like any cold barn with natural ventilation, a greenhouse barn should
- serve as a sunshade when temperatures are hot
- serve as a windbreak when temperatures are cold
- have adjustable openings to help manage the natural ventilation for in-between weather
Because radiant heat exchange – both gain and loss – has an important effect on interior air temperature in a greenhouse barn, management of ventilation openings is even more critical in a greenhouse barn than in a barn of conventional construction. Avoiding wide swings in air temperature and humidity helps avoid problems with animal health. Sidewall openings should follow recommendations of Table 1.
Consider endwall ventiliation – Hoop-, round- or Quonset-style frames may not provide overhangs, eaves inlets or ridge outlets, thereby making natural ventilation difficult. Narrow two-row freestall cow or calf barns may be naturally ventilated through the use of endwall and sidewall curtains. Hoop- or Quonset-type buildings without ridge vents cannot be ventilated naturally if they are too long. A hoop barn longer than 75 feet filled with animals is difficult to ventilate naturally. The tendency of greenhouse structures to warm during the day and cool at night will require considerably more labor to adjust curtains than would be required with a post-frame building.
Winter ventilation openings for this style of barn use a double layer of porous material, like shade cloth, separated by a space of 4 to 6 inches on the endwall and-or high in the gable end. That provides for air exchange by wind ventilation. There are concerns this design can cause cold air to drop down onto young animals, causing a draft. Additional precautions such as hovers or wind baffles on gating may need to be used to reduce drafts. Those precautions must still allow ventilation and moisture removal to occur.
Consider mechanical ventilation
Mechanical ventilation may be necessary in some cases. Mechanical ventilation increases both initial and operating costs. Usually the mechanical-ventilation system is designed as a wind-tunnel system with fans on one endwall of the barn and an inlet-outlet opening on the other. Sidewalls would need to be closed to prevent the air flow from short-circuiting through the barn. The designed air velocity is about 2.5 miles per hour through the cross section of the barn. The system could be designed to push air – positive pressure – or draw air – negative pressure – down the length of the barn.
For minimum ventilation needs and moisture removal in the winter, a negative-pressure fan could be placed in the endwall, and inlets could be placed in the opposite endwall or high in the gable end.
Shade, natural light needs management
Owners of greenhouse barns frequently comment positively about the bright atmosphere produced from natural light entering the barn. While natural light is a benefit, direct sun may not be. Any attempt to shade the building for animal needs will reduce the amount of natural light entering the building. Shade and natural lighting may seem to be in conflict with one another, but even in shaded structures the majority of natural light is entering through the open sidewalls.
Whether a greenhouse barn is naturally or mechanically ventilated, some type of shade material on the roof will be needed to decrease heat stress in summer for both cows and calves. Shade also may be necessary and even beneficial in the spring, fall and winter. If the greenhouse is orientated with the long axis east and west, only the south half – the part that receives direct sunlight – needs shading. If the barn runs north and south, the entire roof should be shaded.
A compromise between shade and natural light should always be determined by animal environmental needs. Although the sun can help dry bedding and provide a sanitizing effect, the direct sun may not be beneficial to animal needs. Warming the barn to dry the resting space will not work if poor ventilation traps moisture in the barn.
Consider layouts, cost comparisons
Three different layouts are shown as examples for dairy housing systems. See Tables 2 through 4 and Figures 8 through 10. Those are common layouts for greenhouse barns and post-frame buildings. The layouts show simple and cost-effective housing arrangements for particular situations. A producer’s planning process should determine what is most appropriate for an individual farm.
Summary
The full impact of dairy-housing alternatives such as greenhouses needs to be evaluated for short- and long-term effects. Producers considering a greenhouse barn need to evaluate initial costs and operating costs for each alternative. They also need to gather as much information as possible about animal performance in different types of housing.
There are numerous major issues that a producer thinking about building a greenhouse dairy must consider.
• Greenhouses used as dairy housing are not fully proven. Little history exists to show how reliable and durable the structures will be.
• Providing adequate ventilation is a crucial factor in using a greenhouse dairy successfully; many designers lack knowledge and experience with ventilation for this type of structure.
• Ventilation management is more difficult and more labor-intensive in a greenhouse barn than in a post-frame structure.
• Long-term costs for a greenhouse barn may be greater than long-term costs for a post-frame barn. Factors such as a short service life and poor control over the environment leading to poor animal performance may cause adverse economic effects.
• For greenhouse barns expected to be in service longer than five years, cover replacement costs need to be included in cost calculations.
Choosing a greenhouse frame over a post-frame building may not create an overriding economic advantage. But in many cases economics may not dictate the choice of using a greenhouse-frame or a post-frame building. Instead personal preference and perceived benefits of one style compared to another may sway a producer to choose which housing type is more appropriate for a specific situation. For example a producer who wants to expand quickly may find a greenhouse barn to be the best alternative. Another producer might conclude that the longer history and proven attributes of a post-frame building are more appealing.