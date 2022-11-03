Historical barn reflects short era

The Nashold Twenty-Sided Barn offers a unique glimpse into Wisconsin’s agricultural past. Built in 1911, near the end of a short-lived period of circular-barn construction, the Nashold Barn is one of a few well-maintained survivors. Promoted by agricultural researchers at nearby University of Wisconsin-Madison and elsewhere, circular barns were a scientific response to the growing needs of dairying. Builders intended their round shape to reduce construction materials and costs. Circular construction created a more-efficient interior layout because facing cows toward the center silo allowed for easy feeding and waste removal.
Constructed with a fieldstone basement and wood-frame hayloft, the Nashold barn radiates around a 40-foot center silo. Small multi-paned wooden windows illuminate the ground-floor cow stalls. On the exterior of the barn, the ramp leading to the hayloft is an earthen embankment under which sits a milk house. This construction strategy allowed for efficient insulation of milk in both the winter and summer, and is an adaptation little seen in other barns.
The barn is listed in the both the State Register and National Register of historic properties. It’s located on private property; please respect the privacy of the owners.