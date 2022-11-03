Rare limestone barn built in 1881

The Thomas Stone Barn stands apart from the numerous agricultural structures that dot Wisconsin’s landscape due to its stone construction, large size and expert workmanship. Built in 1881 of quarried limestone, the barn has changed little. The north façade has two broad, arched entries giving access to the hayloft. The basement level of the barn holds the original stable and an open stone floor. On the exposed south-facing basement, 10 evenly spaced doors open to the fields.
Surrounded by 165 acres of crop and pastureland, the barn has remained fundamentally unchanged – though changing agricultural technologies have altered aspects of the structure. Originally built for a livestock-raising business, the Thomas Stone Barn – like many early Wisconsin barns – was converted into a dairy farm in the early 20th century. The most notable alterations to the structure were conversion of the stables to cow pens in the basement level, as well as the addition of a milk house and a loafing shed.
Rather than detracting from the historical significance of the barn, those additions reflect important trends in Wisconsin’s agricultural history. They suggest the constantly changing mandates of agricultural technology upon Wisconsin farms.
The barn is near Wisconsin Highway 18/U.S. Highway 151 in the town of Brigham in Iowa County, Wisconsin. It’s listed on both the National Register and the State Register of historical properties. It’s located on private property; please respect the privacy of the owners.