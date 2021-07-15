Tractor tires find new protective lives

OCONTO, Wis. – Necessity is the mother of invention. Jerome Brunner, 76, is a cattle producer from the Oconto area. The metal bottoms of his bale feeders would rust, he said, after being subjected to extended periods of mud along with cattle urine and manure. After trying a couple of repairs he arrived at the idea of attaching old tractor tires to bale-feeder bottoms.
“A tractor tire will take a lot more abuse than anything we could think of,” he said.
He cut off the bottom of an old feeder and bolted it on an old tractor tire. He then set the feeder ring on top of the tire’s upper sidewall. He drilled holes in the tire and attached it to the metal frame with stainless-steel bolts, lock nuts and washers. He cut out the inner sidewall to create a 70-inch opening to match the bottom of the frame.
“We soon discovered the top wasn’t big enough for the round or square bales,” he said. “The next feeder we built wider at the top so that a round or square bale would fit.”
The cone shape supports the bale for easier feeding, he said. He drilled holes in the tire’s bottom to provide drainage.
Brunner’s selling feeder kits that farmers can attach to old tires on their farms. That saves money while also helping to repurpose old tires that may be otherwise difficult to dispose of, he said. Call 920-604-0319 or 715-850-0908 for more information.