Beware increasing feed costs

Increasing ingredient costs have wreaked havoc across the dairy industry, leading to increased ration costs not seen in years. Feed costs per pound of dry matter are increasing as much as 20 percent or more as corn and soybean-meal prices increase. Some producers contracted ingredient pricing prior to the cost increase. Others are looking for ways to reduce costs to minimize the burden of current prices.
There are several factors to consider to help improve ration economics while maintaining milk yield.
Corn grain, whole soybeans, soybean meal, distillers grains and quality-hay prices are all increasing. Corn grain and whole soybeans recently reached prices not seen since 2013. Soybean-meal prices have followed suit, with a greatest price per ton since 2014.
Current planting estimates are 1 percent to 8 percent greater than 2020 planted acres. Better-than-average commodity prices are expected at harvest. Increased commodity prices are good for producers who raise more than what they need on the farm. But producers who rely on purchasing commodities as ration ingredients are facing difficult decisions.
Some things don’t change. Dairy cows still require amino acids, glucose, energy and fatty acids to produce milk and milk components – and to maintain fertility. Productive cows still have the opportunity to be profitable so we don’t want to make changes that will limit their production potential.
Corn grain difficult to replaceCorn grain is one of the most difficult ingredients to replace in typical Midwestern rations. That’s due to the elevated level of starch density-energy it delivers for the cost, compared to other starch sources. Even at current prices corn grain still delivers the best return on investment when evaluating energy sources.
It’s time to evaluate one’s ground-corn micron size, with the goal of achieving an average of 400 microns. That will maximize utilization of corn delivered while potentially reducing the amount of corn grain needed in the ration.
Another area to evaluate is corn-silage-starch level and digestibility. Those levels increase while in storage; they should be close to achieving their maximum level of digestibility in the spring. If corn silage is supplying more fermentable starch to the ration, farmers may be able to reduce the amount of corn grain going into rations. If a producer’s corn-silage inventory is greater than usual for this time of year, he or she may be able to push corn-silage inclusion to help reduce corn-grain inclusion. But farmers should be careful not to drastically increase ration-fiber levels.
Other ingredients to consider when trying to offset the use of corn grain are barley, oats, wheat, sorghum, hominy, bakery byproduct and cereal byproduct. Those commodities ferment at different speeds, as indicated in Figure 2.
Sugar and fat sources also can help to offset starch-energy sources if economics allow. Working with a nutritionist to determine ingredient availability and cost per ton versus the energy contribution to the ration will help farmers determine appropriate ingredient selections.
Protein-ingredient prices increaseProtein-ingredient prices continue to increase so evaluating protein sources based on value is essential. Not all proteins are considered equal. Soybean meal is a staple in many diets but other protein sources can help fill gaps when necessary. When determining what protein ingredients are needed, assess on-farm forages and homegrown concentrates. Only purchase what’s needed to complement the base ration.
Purchased proteins are generally a balance of rumen-degradable protein and rumen-undegradable sources. When properly selected they can enhance the amino-acid profile of the ration, depending on lysine and methionine percentages. When evaluating protein sources compare the cost per unit of protein delivered by each source. Dense-protein products will more easily allow maximization of homegrown forages.
Evaluate the diet for metabolizable protein, which is the total amount of amino acids available in the small intestine for absorption. It’s composed of microbial protein synthesized from rumen-degradable sources – typically 60 percent to 75 percent. Rumen-undegradable protein is added to the diet to provide the remaining need and further fuel an animal’s performance.
If dietary soluble-protein levels are reduced – such as less than 30 percent of diet dry matter – sustained-release urea can be a good addition. It can help enhance soluble protein with the goal of maximizing efficient microbial growth. It also can also help reduce purchased-feed costs.
Focus on forage qualityMaximizing neutral-detergent-fiber digestibility and protein in a forage crop could help reduce purchased-feed costs throughout the year. When digestible forages are fed, less concentrate is required in the ration to achieve optimal performance. Consider forage hybrids with reduced lignin and that have greater total-tract neutral-detergent-fiber digestibility, leading to greater digestibility at a faster rate.
Maximizing corn-silage inclusion based on a farm’s inventory will allow a farmer to achieve a desired starch level while minimizing the amount of purchased starch. Plant corn-silage varieties that can achieve a neutral detergent fiber at 30-hour digestibility of 60 percent neutral detergent fiber or greater. Maintain adequate starch to allow increased corn-silage levels in the ration.
Failure to plan for adequate forage inventories at planting can lead to increases in purchased-feed costs later if additional ration ingredients are needed to compensate.
There are more factors to consider.
- Carefully evaluate the economic impact of reducing corn-starch and-or protein supplements in rations prior to making any changes.
- Don’t sacrifice milk yield or milk components.
- Evaluate alternative sources of energy using fermentable carbohydrates as an opportunity to adjust levels.
- Rely on a nutritionist to predict the impact a change in protein sources will have on animal performance; continue to monitor milk urea-nitrogen values.
- Consider culling cows or drying cows early.
- Enhance protocols to minimize on-farm feed shrink and optimize feed-bunk-management strategies.
- Continue to calculate feed’s economic values to ensure the operation will remain profitable.
— income compared to feed costs
— feed costs per pound of dry-matter intake
— feed costs per hundredweight of milk
— feed efficiency
— component efficiency
Take a guided and considered approach to forecasting potential feed-ingredient changes. That can help ensure efficient milk production moving forward.
Jon Pretz is a dairy nutritionist for Hubbard Feeds.