'Breeze' in to dairy breakfast

BLOOMER, Wis. – Breezy Haven Farms will showcase its haven for cows during the Dunn County Dairy Promotion Breakfast June 11 near Bloomer.
“We invite the public to see a working farm,” said Mark Dietsche, who farms with his son, Aaron Dietsche. “It’s important for people to see what dairy farming really is.”
Farming frequently receives a bad rap on social media and by certain animal-welfare organizations, Mark Dietsche said.
“Things get spun and there’s propaganda that isn’t true,” he said.
Kay Zwald of Bomaz Farms near Hammond, Wisconsin, is a dairy farmer and a board member serving Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin. The organization provides educational materials about dairy farming and dairy products to county dairy-promotion groups. The materials have been developed to help inform the public.
“It’s important for consumers to see where their food comes from,” Zwald said. “And it’s important for them to see how milk is produced and how farmers care for their animals and the land. I’m excited the Dietsches are hosting the breakfast. It will be a great place to have a breakfast.”
The Dietsches milk 100 cows. Attendees of the Dunn County breakfast will be able to see both Holstein and Brown Swiss cows. With heifers as well as bull calves raised as feeders, the Dietsches have more than 200 head of cattle.
In addition to the dairy operation, the Dietsches farm about 1,000 acres. They raise hay, corn and soybeans most of which are used for feeding the cattle.
Aaron Dietsche, 34, purchased the herd from his parents in 2017. He’s the sixth generation of his family to farm. Long interested in agriculture, he served as a sentinel on the 2007-2008 Wisconsin State FFA officer team. In 2010 earned a degree in agricultural studies with minors in dairy science and agronomy from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
Asked what he enjoys most about farming, he said, “There’s something about the land – I enjoy working it and producing a crop. I like the science involved as well as the business cycles and challenges.”
In addition to the non-farming public, the family looks forward to welcoming fellow farmers and people who were raised on farms but are no longer involved in agriculture, Mark Dietsche said.
“They’re interested in new technologies used in farming, such as global-positioning systems and planters with automatic row shutoff,” he said.
A tractor with a no-till drill will be featured during the breakfast. Also featured will be the farm’s automatic calf feeders. Radio-frequency identification ear tags on the calves track their milk consumption.
Breakfast attendees will be able to see the farm’s double-10 parallel milking parlor. They’ll also see the total-mixed ration mixer and learn about the different nutritional requirements of cows.
Sarah McHenry and Alice Cherney of Synergy Cooperative work with the Dietsches on nutrition programs targeted to both the Holstein and the Brown Swiss cows. Brown Swiss mature more slowly than Holsteins so their core requirements are different, McHenry said. As they grow they require more fat content in their feed to keep pace with their intake, she added.
Synergy Cooperative will have an exhibit at the event where they’ll correlate human breakfasts to dairy-cow breakfasts in terms of energy and protein sources.
“The Dietsches are a joy to work with,” McHenry said. “Breezy Haven is a nice family farm and we work together on ideas to keep the dairy herd efficient. We strive to work smarter, not harder.”
The breakfast will be held from 7 to 11 a.m. June 11 at Breezy Haven Farms, N12021 1010th St., Bloomer, Wisconsin.
Visit www.dunncountydairypromotion.com and facebook.com — search for “Breezy Haven Farms” — for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.